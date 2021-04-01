WASHINGTON — When Francisco Lindor agreed late Wednesday night to play for the Mets for another 10 years and $341 million, he wanted to scream.

Then he remembered he was in a hotel, so he refrained as a courtesy to other guests, stifling his excitement. He is not much of a drinker, he said, so he didn’t imbibe to mark the occasion. And because of MLB’s pandemic protocols, he couldn’t get together with his teammates.

So Lindor settled for a series of phone calls. First was his fiancée, Katia Reguero, who Lindor said is "very calm and very sweet and mellow" and a little afraid of bustling New York City, even if she says she’s fine. Then his sister, his dad and his cousins. Then his best friend, Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela, and Roberto Perez, another former Cleveland teammate. And Mets catcher Tomas Nido, who played with Lindor when they were kids.

These are the people who matter most to Lindor, those with whom he longed to celebrate properly.

"I wish I was in my house where I could jump in the pool or hug everybody, kiss everybody," Lindor, the team's shortstop, said during a video news conference Thursday afternoon. "I’m so excited, I’m pumped, I’m honored and I’m humbled.

"Those are 341 million reasons for me to go out there and play the game the right way."

The Mets and Lindor, 27, agreed to his historic contract extension just hours before Opening Day, which Lindor decided was his deadline to get something done, or else he would go to free agency after the season.

The sides had been locked in a stalemate for days, with the Mets offering 10 years and $325 million and Lindor seeking 12 years and $385 million. They exchanged those numbers Saturday night, when Lindor and Mets owner Steve Cohen had dinner, a part of the process that Lindor said "helped a lot."

"I knew something was going to happen, it was just a matter of getting to that sweet spot — for them to feel comfortable and for me and my family to feel comfortable," Lindor said. "[Cohen is] all about winning, and I think we won with this. Both sides are happy, are in a good, friendly zone, and I can’t wait to be stuck to his hip for the next 11 years."

Including his previously existing 2021 deal, Lindor indeed is under contract for 11 seasons and $363.3 million. Such certainty — in concert with his skills, his personality, his leadership and other assets — affords him the opportunity to become the next iconic player in Mets history, a face of the franchise who can be a face of baseball.

"It’s going to be something natural if he’s the face of the game, the franchise, Latin America — a lot of players that look up to him in probably the whole world and things like that," manager Luis Rojas said.

Lindor said since joining the Mets via trade in January that he was open to an extension, but he noted, too, at the start of spring training that the preseason was a chance for him to get to know the organization and the organization to get to know him.

He seemed at ease from the start. He paused infield drills to offer advice to J.D. Davis. He volunteered to serve as a baserunner during simulated games to practice taking leads. He was one of just two regulars to play in each of the final four exhibition games.

"I was happy, I felt comfortable," Lindor said. "I know I haven’t been to New York, but the guys, the boys, they made me feel comfortable around them, they made me a part of what they have in the clubhouse. I love that. I love that. I love the opportunity that I have to bring a championship to the city, to Queens."

Next comes what Lindor says he wants most: winning.

"To the fans in New York: Here we go, baby," Lindor said. "Here we go. We have 11 years together. I can’t wait. … It’s going to be a special run."