JUPITER, Fla. — Mets spring training is over. Francisco Lindor Contract Extension Watch 2021 is not.

After playing the Cardinals to a 3-3 tie in their Grapefruit League finale Monday afternoon, the Mets headed to the airport and then to Washington. They will work out at Nationals Park on Tuesday and open the season against the Nationals on Thursday, the start of Steve Cohen’s first season as owner.

Cohen, though, has some other business to tend to before then. He has until Opening Day, the Lindor-imposed deadline, to sign Lindor to a contract extension, or else the shortstop is content to go to free agency after the season.

"We have a deadline Mar 31, today is the 29th," Cohen tweeted in response to a fan asking if a Lindor extension will happen. "It either will or won’t in the next two days."

Another fan chimed in: "This is not as funny as I think you think it is."

"I’m not being funny, it’s the absolute truth," wrote Cohen, who had dinner with Lindor on Saturday. "If I knew the answer, I would report it."

Such is the Mets’ reality. These next couple of days, when they won’t so much as play a game during the gray area between spring training and the regular season, might be among the most important in recent franchise history.

Like everyone else, Lindor’s teammates are waiting to see what happens.

"I think it’s going to work out. I think everyone knows it’s going to work out," said Taijuan Walker, who allowed St. Louis two runs in five innings in his final preseason tuneup. "But it’s not something that we really talk about in the clubhouse. Our main focus is baseball, going out there to play baseball. That’s kind of what we’ve been doing."

Brandon Nimmo added: "I would love to be his teammate for a long, long time. But he gets to make those decisions. We want what’s best for him and the club."

In the meantime, the Mets can find satisfaction in escaping Florida with their top priority — health — preserved.

Only three players suffered injuries during camp that will sideline them to start the season. Most notably, righthander Carlos Carrasco strained his right hamstring, which is expected to cost him at least April. Bench bat Jose Martinez is out for the entire first half after surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. And reliever Drew Smith is dealing with what the Mets have referred to publicly as a sore shoulder.

All things considered, that is not too bad of a health bill coming out of spring training.

"I think it was mission accomplished," manager Luis Rojas said. "Getting into the shape we want and getting out of here healthy. I can talk for the guys: We can’t wait for Thursday to come and get things going."

Nimmo struck a similar tone after assessing his spring training hitting (fine, plenty of at-bats), defense (feels improved) and baserunning (lots of background work on stealing more bases and taking better leads).

"I felt like it was a really productive spring," he said, "and ultimately I came out healthy, and that’s goal No. 1 when we started this."

The workout Tuesday and a day off Wednesday will give the Mets time to acclimate to the early-spring weather, as opposed to hot and humid Florida. The Washington weather forecast for Thursday calls for temperatures peaking in the mid-40s and likely rain. It’ll be colder by 7:09 p.m., when first pitch is supposed to happen.

But it’ll be better than spring training.

"I know everyone is ready," Walker said, "to get out of here."