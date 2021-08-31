Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez apologized on Tuesday for the thumbs-down celebrations that the latter said was a way for them to boo Mets fans as retaliation for Mets fans booing their poor play.

"I didn’t mean to offend anybody," Baez said. "If I offended anybody, we apologize."

Lindor said: "I apologize to whoever was offended. It was not my intent to offend people. I can’t go against the fans. I have never done that in my career."

Those comments came during on-field media scrums shortly before the Mets and Marlins started a doubleheader at Citi Field. Baez spoke for four minutes before being hurried off by a Mets spokesman, Lindor for almost nine minutes before doing the same.

Both of those came after the Mets held a team meeting to address the issue. Manager Luis Rojas declined to say who spoke and what was said during the meeting.

Baez and Lindor both attempted to re-frame the meaning of the Mets’ thumbs-down gestures, which Baez on Sunday said was a message to fans.

"The thumbs-down is to the dugout," Lindor said. "Thumbs-down for me means adversity we have gone through in this whole time, the negative things, we overcome it. We did it. We went over it. However, it was wrong."

Baez said: "This is something that I’ve done in the past against other teams. I did it to the dugout. I might say something wrong about I was booing the fans. I really meant, ‘Boo me now.’ And now to the fans, to the dugout."

Mets owner Steve Cohen also sent a message to the fans on his Twitter account Tuesday.

"Glad to hear our players apologizing to the fans," he wrote. "Let’s get behind our players today and go out and win 2 today!"