Francisco Lindor heard the boos again from the Citi Field crowd on Monday night when he went 0-for-4 to drop his average to .189 in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Rockies.

On Tuesday, Luis Rojas said he and the Mets’ hitting coaches have spoken to their $341 million shortstop about what the manager called "a poor approach" at the plate that has led to Lindor’s struggles.

"You want to help, right?" Rojas said. "You want to say something to the player when you see repetitions of probably a poor approach or different things like that."

Rojas said Lindor is simply trying to pull the ball too much.

"I’m still seeing that he’s still trying to pull," Rojas said. "I think he’s been a pull hitter and that’s how he’s been successful, but I think he’s been forcing it a little bit . . . Sometimes you try to do a little bit too much. It happens. Every hitter goes through it and as confident as this guy is with his approach and what he can do . . . He was saying that he’s going to get out of this."

The Mets fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater on May 3, a move that Lindor said he felt partly responsible for because of his slow start.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rojas said new hitting coaches Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard "have had conversations with Francisco about his approach. And that’s when the concern level doesn’t get a bit high, because you see that his confidence is there and that he’s been through things like this in the past and that he’s working really hard to go past this."

Rookie outfielder Johneshwy Fargas said Lindor has maintained his cheery disposition despite his struggles at the plate.

"He’s always smiling, always happy, giving energy every day," Fargas said. "He will be all right. He will be all right. He will be all right. He’s a happy person."

Extra bases

Fargas appeared to be destined for the injured list as had his left arm in a sling as the Mets awaited results of an MRI on Tuesday and for some reason kept him on the active roster versus Colorado.

Fargas was initially diagnosed with an AC joint sprain on Monday after he crashed into the centerfield fence and immediately clutched his shoulder in pain.

"I’ve been crashing the wall a lot," Fargas said. "But this is the first time the wall beat me."

The news was better for Taijuan Walker, who is on the IL with left side tightness. Walker threw live batting practice and could return soon without needing a minor-league rehab start, Rojas said.

Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder soreness) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, which is when he suffered the injury during a start in Miami.

Utilityman Jake Hager, who picked up his first major-league hit Friday and was designated for assignment Saturday, was claimed on waivers by the Brewers.