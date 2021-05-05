ST. LOUIS — And for the 25th game of the season, Francisco Lindor was on the bench.

The Mets removed their slumping star shortstop from the lineup — for the first time this season — after a 4-1 loss to the Cardinals in the opening game of their doubleheader Wednesday. Lindor went 0-for-3, extending his hitless drought to 0-for-his-last-24, and made a critical late-inning throwing error.

In the second game, Jonathan Villar played shortstop.

Lindor’s latest struggles came with him hitting leadoff as manager Luis Rojas tried out a funky lineup — including Kevin Pillar hitting fourth — against St. Louis lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim (four innings, one run).

The Mets had only two batted balls that qualified as hit hard.

"We didn’t square anything," Rojas said. "It’s almost like we didn’t have a good plan at the plate for this one."

Lindor’s latest numbers: .157 average, .276 OBP, .202 slugging percentage.

"The best news is he’s still in a really good place mentally. He’s not panicking," new hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum said before the game. "The first thing to pay attention to is not panicking. It still is really early in the year. This is a guy that’s always figured out how to hit. He’s trying to feel some things out that have worked in the past. That probably will be the process again. We’re not there yet, I haven’t talked to him enough yet to dive into anything in particular. He’s probably trying to still figure out how to spell Quattlebaum, for God sakes."

For the Mets (11-13), righthander Marcus Stroman allowed four runs (two earned) in five innings, scattering seven hits and one walk. He struck out six.

Paul Goldschmidt tagged him in the first inning for a home run, a laser off the facing of the second deck in leftfield. A trio of two-out singles, the last a line drive by Nolan Arenado, added a run in the third.

Lindor’s oopsie came with two outs in the fifth. Arenado sent a routine ground ball to deep shortstop, and Lindor’s throw to first was high and wide, requiring Pete Alonso to leap from the base to corral it. That ended Stroman’s streak of five consecutive strikeouts.

The next batter, Paul DeJong, blasted a two-run homer into the Mets’ bullpen in left-center.

Rojas said he does not believe Lindor is letting his hitting problems affect his fielding.

"It’s frustrating, but at the end of the day that’s on me," Stroman said. "Lindor has made incredible plays for me already. It’s a long season. He’s going to bail me out in some big games, I’m sure, plenty of times."

Highlighting — or lowlighting? — the first game was a bizarre, largely action-less sequence in the top of the fourth, which took half an hour. That included more than five minutes of umpires standing with headsets on, talking with their counterparts at MLB headquarters in Manhattan.

Kim loaded the bases with nobody out. During that sequence, an interpreter joined Kim, who is Korean, on the mound for a brief meeting of St. Louis infielders.

When the bases were loaded, the Cardinals (18-12) checked with umpires if they could talk to Kim without taking him out. A second mound visit in the inning by a coach or manager would have required Kim be removed from the game; no one seemed sure if the interpreter-only visit counted. The umpires allowed the mound visit and allowed Kim to stay — correctly applying the rule — but also did a formal review/rules check, which lasted more than three minutes. It dragged on long enough that the Busch Stadium crowd booed.

When play resumed, James McCann foul tipped a ball into catcher Andrew Knizner’s groin, resulting in another pause. Knizner was in obvious pain and tended to by an athletic trainer but remained in the game.

McCann’s at-bat ended in a ground ball to third base. Nolan Arenado bobbled it, then at the same moment tripped over the bag and picked up the ball — enough for a forceout. Third-base umpire Mark Carlson said everybody was safe; another replay review determined Arenado indeed got out at third.

Kim wound up leaving the game in the bottom of the inning for a pinch hitter.