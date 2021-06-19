WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor’s best game with the Mets helped them to a 5-1 win Saturday in the first game of their doubleheader against the Nationals.
He went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, accounting for all of the Mets’ runs. He is the only player on the team to drive in a run in the past 28 innings.
It didn’t take long for Lindor to make an impact, launching a long ball to center in the first inning for a two-run lead. He added an RBI single in the third and another two-run homer to rightfield in the fifth.
That effort upped his season RBI total to 21.
Lefthander David Peterson contributed a second solid start in a row, holding the Nationals to one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings, which required a season-high 94 pitches. He struck out six and walked three.
Trea Turner had both hits, including a fifth-inning double to end an 11-pitch at-bat, Peterson’s last. Aaron Loup allowed Juan Soto an RBI single, the only run charged to Peterson.
Manager Luis Rojas was aggressive with his bullpen in the five- and then four-run game, getting through six innings with Aaron Loup, Miguel Castro and Seth Lugo — all of whom also pitched Friday, leaving the Mets in a tight spot for the second game of the doubleheader (and Sunday).
