TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Francisco Lindor powers Mets to win over Nationals in doubleheader opener

Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates his two-run home run

Mets' Francisco Lindor celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor’s best game with the Mets helped them to a 5-1 win Saturday in the first game of their doubleheader against the Nationals.

He went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, accounting for all of the Mets’ runs. He is the only player on the team to drive in a run in the past 28 innings.

It didn’t take long for Lindor to make an impact, launching a long ball to center in the first inning for a two-run lead. He added an RBI single in the third and another two-run homer to rightfield in the fifth.

That effort upped his season RBI total to 21.

 

Lefthander David Peterson contributed a second solid start in a row, holding the Nationals to one run and two hits in 4 2/3 innings, which required a season-high 94 pitches. He struck out six and walked three.

Trea Turner had both hits, including a fifth-inning double to end an 11-pitch at-bat, Peterson’s last. Aaron Loup allowed Juan Soto an RBI single, the only run charged to Peterson.

Manager Luis Rojas was aggressive with his bullpen in the five- and then four-run game, getting through six innings with Aaron Loup, Miguel Castro and Seth Lugo — all of whom also pitched Friday, leaving the Mets in a tight spot for the second game of the doubleheader (and Sunday).

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

A trainer checks on Yankees' Gio Urshela after
Urshela stays in after freak play, hits go-ahead HR to power Yanks over A's
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks to the
Jacob deGrom says he's ready to go Monday
Kevin Durant #7 of the Nets celebrates against
Hobbled Nets believe in KD and their homecourt advantage
Brock Nelson #29 of the Islanders celebrates his
Nelson's line could be key to series with Lightning
Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson's speaks during
Glauber: Lesson learned — Christopher Johnson confident he has Jets in good hands
Wandy Peralta #58 of the Yankees reacts on
Kemp's three-run homer off Peralta dooms Yanks in loss to A's
Didn’t find what you were looking for?