The Steve Cohen-era Mets are close to their first major splash.

The club is finalizing a trade to acquire Francisco Lindor from Cleveland, a source confirmed to Newsday. The Mets will receive righthanded pitcher Carlos Carrasco in exchange for shortstops Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez, righthanded pitcher Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene

Lindor broke in with Cleveland in 2015 and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting to Houston’s Carlos Correa despite only appearing in 99 games.

In the four full seasons between 2016-19, Lindor was a four-time All-Star with two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards. He averaged 30 homers and 20 steals per year during that stretch.

He had a down 2020, batting .258 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs and a .750 OPS in 60 games. He went 1-for-8 in Cleveland’s two-game sweep at the hands of the Yankees in the AL wild-card series.

Lindor’s career numbers include a .285 batting average, 138 homers, 99 stolen bases and an .833 OPS. So he has it all: power, speed and youth. Lindor turned 27 on Nov. 14.

Lindor, who is arbitration-eligible for this season, had a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 that was reduced (as all contracts were) by the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

He will be a free agent after the 2021 season. But the Mets will probably never let him get to free agency. The obvious comparison is the Dodgers trading for Mookie Betts last offseason when he had one year left on his contract with the Red Sox.

The Dodgers immediately signed Betts to a 12-year, $365-million contract extension and went on to win the World Series.

With Tim Healey and Anthony Rieber