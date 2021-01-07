The Mets’ offseason isn’t quiet anymore.

In the biggest, boldest move of Steve Cohen’s two months of team ownership, the Mets acquired superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and righthander Carlos Carrasco from Cleveland on Thursday in exchange for four players: infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, as well as righthanded pitching prospect Josh Wolf and centerfield prospect Isaiah Greene.

With one blockbuster trade, the Mets bolstered one so-so position (shortstop) and filled one of their needs (top-to-mid-rotation starter) and added a perennial All-Star who immediately registers as perhaps the best player on the team. Lindor was a Gold Glover, Silver Slugger and MVP vote-getting face of the franchise during his six seasons in Cleveland.

Francisco Lindor's season averages Avg.: .285 Runs: 106 Hits: 187 2B: 40 HR: 29 RBI: 86 Steals: 21-for-27 Based on six MLB seasons. Source: Baseball Reference. See Francisco Lindor's full profile.

Mets president Sandy Alderson and general manager Jared Porter scheduled a 3 p.m. virtual news conference to discuss the trade.

The cost to the Mets in terms of players was not particularly high. Lindor’s presence would have made Gimenez and Rosario expendable, and Wolf and Greene are several years away from the majors and did not rank in the organization’s top tier of prospects.

The cost to the Mets in terms of dollars is higher — especially if they sign Lindor, scheduled to be a free agent after the 2021 season, to a long-term contract. Lindor’s salary for this season has not been determined, but he is likely to earn more than $20 million via arbitration. He had a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 that was reduced (as all contracts were) by the pandemic-shortened 60-game season.

Carrasco has two years and $24 million left on his deal, plus a $14 million team option for 2023.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Carlos Carrasco's season averages W-L: 14-11 ERA: 3.77 IP: 193 WHIP: 1.196 K/9: 9.5 BB/9: 2.3 HRs allowed: 23 Based on 11 MLB seasons. Source: Baseball Reference. See Carlos Carrasco's full profile.

Lindor broke in with Cleveland in 2015 and finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting to Houston’s Carlos Correa despite only appearing in 99 games.

In the four full seasons between 2016-19, Lindor was a four-time All-Star with two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards. He averaged 30 homers and 20 steals per year during that stretch.

Lindor’s career numbers include a .285 batting average, 138 homers, 99 stolen bases and an .833 OPS. So he has it all: power, speed and youth. Lindor turned 27 on Nov. 14.

The Mets probably will never let Lindor get to free agency. The obvious comparison is the Dodgers trading for Mookie Betts last offseason when he had one year left on his contract with the Red Sox.

The Dodgers immediately signed Betts to a 12-year, $365 million contract extension and went on to win the World Series.

With Anthony Rieber