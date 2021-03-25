PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In these waning days of spring training, time is best measured in hours. Friday morning, for example, marks 72 hours until the Mets break camp. Then comes one last exhibition game Monday in Jupiter, a flight to Washington, a workout day Tuesday and a day off Wednesday.

And then Opening Day — the shared players-imposed deadline for Francisco Lindor’s and Michael Conforto’s contract extension talks with the team.

The clock is ticking. It’s not clear if the Mets will come to an agreement with either player in time. But what is clear is the Mets are mentally and financially prepared to spend big — spend huge — in the near future.

"We have plenty of capacity," team president Sandy Alderson said in a recent interview with Newsday, using "capacity" in place of cash, which the world knows Mets owner Steve Cohen has plenty of. "Whether that flexibility is exercised later this month or next year, we don’t know. But always having options and maintaining that flexibility is important."

The Mets operated under that philosophy over the offseason, the club’s first under Cohen and Alderson.

They could have set their hearts on, say, righthander Trevor Bauer or outfielder George Springer and made them offers they couldn’t refuse (as opposed to offers merely competitive in the marketplace). But they opted for moderation in those valuations, ultimately saving their money to spend it elsewhere — specifically, in the case of Springer, holding those dollars/that sort of roster spot for a potential long-term deal with Conforto.

Michael Conforto, Outfield Games: 632 (six seasons) AVG: .259 HR: 118 RBI: 341 OBP: .358 SLG: .484 WAR: 14.5 Career earnings: $25,952,244

For 2020, the Mets’ payroll stands at about $200 million, the highest in franchise history. That leaves wiggle room before they reach the luxury-tax threshold of $210 million, which they prefer to stay under.

Spending big does not necessarily mean, as Phillies owner John Middleton phrased it in November 2018, being willing to spend money "and maybe even be a little bit stupid about it."

In Alderson’s view, even the richest organizations must pick their spots.

"Big-market teams typically have more choices available to them," Alderson said. "But you still have to be patient, you still have to be discerning. And you also have to have an eye on the future.

"It’s easy to, within the framework of one season, spend money on what you hope is a successful year. But you have to keep in mind what the impact of those decisions in the current year are going to have on future years."

Any new deal for Lindor or Conforto would have a major impact on the Mets’ future years, and not just financially. They’re good players who make the team better, and they’re liked by teammates who are openly rooting for their payday.

"I would love for [Lindor] to sign — wherever it may be — I would love for him to sign a huge deal," said Marcus Stroman, also scheduled to be a free agent after the 2021 season. "Hopefully it’s in New York, but if not, I think he’s truly one of the best in this generation. I think he’s one of the best shortstops in a long time, and I think he’s deserving of every single penny that he has coming toward him."

Francisco Lindor, Shortstop Games: 777 (six seasons) AVG: .285 HR: 138 RBI: 411 OBP: .346 SLG: .488 WAR: 28.8 Career earnings: $52,392,800

Lindor has impressed other Mets players, even in just this month-plus of spring training.

"He’s a great, great guy on and off the field," Pete Alonso said, raving about Lindor’s baseball intelligence and instincts. "He’s absolutely a hell of a player and I’m looking forward to going to battle with him this year. It’s going to be really fun."

Taijuan Walker added: "Every time you look at him, he’s smiling, no matter what. He’d be 0-for-4 with four strikeouts and he’s smiling, having a good time and picking up his teammates. To have that presence around the clubhouse is going to be huge for our team."