WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was around this time last year that Francisco Lindor signed up for an additional decade with the Mets, bypassing the chance to be a member of what was probably the best class of free-agent shortstops in baseball history, a group that featured Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Baez, Marcus Semien and Trevor Story.

And now that everyone except Story has landed with a new team, it is Lindor who stands above the rest. His $341 million remains the largest contract ever rewarded to a shortstop.

Lindor was pleased to push the salary ceiling higher last season, he said, so that others could benefit as well. But he doesn’t care about having the record.

"I wasn’t saying I wanted to be the highest-paid ever and stay the highest-paid," he said Saturday. "No, no. That would be extremely selfish."

Entering the offseason, the greatest threats to Lindor’s mark seemed to be Correa and Seager.

Seager came closest, getting $325 million over 10 years in a pre-lockout deal with the Rangers. But Correa settled early Saturday morning with the Twins for three years and $105 million, with opt-out clauses after each of the first two seasons, so he can give it another try as soon as next winter.

Correa did edge Lindor in average annual value, $35 million to $34.1 million.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Whatever financial commitment Story draws from a club, it is not expected to rival Lindor and Seager.

Semien ended up with Rangers, too, at seven years and $175 million. He’ll play second base, combining with Seager for a half-billion-dollar middle infield.

Baez landed a six-year, $140 million deal from the Tigers, though Lindor had hoped Baez would remain with the Mets after playing for them late last season.

"He got what he deserved," Lindor said. "He said he was happy, so I’m happy for him and his family. And the Mets have a different plan. I’m a New York Met. Whatever plan they have, I’m right there with them."

Lindor said he was glad not to partake in the free-agent shortstop goings-on of recent months. That is easy for him to say, of course, given his 341 million reasons to be happy to be here. But it is especially true considering he almost certainly would have received a smaller contract after his career-worst season last year.

"I’m glad I wasn’t fighting for a job," he said. "I’m where I’m supposed to be."

Game time

Team owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson were in the stands for the Mets’ first Grapefruit League game, a night contest against the Nationals.

The Mets treated them to quite the show, too, when Luis Guillorme, Dominic Smith and Nick Plummer blasted home runs off righthander Josiah Gray in the first inning.

What matters?

You hear it every year, and with the Mets’ exhibition schedule underway it is time for a reminder: The statistics from these games don’t really matter.

What does, then, in the eyes of Buck Showalter?

"Health," the manager said. "Just be ready. If you told me I could have one thing, I’d have our players available on Opening Day."

Extra bases

The Mets sent lefthander Thomas Szapucki to minor-league camp, trimming the spring-training roster to 58. They have 18 days to narrow it to 26 . . . Seven of the Mets’ 15 exhibition games are at night — unusual for spring training — but if were up to Showalter, it would be even more. He said, "I’d do them all that way."