Mets owner Steve Cohen continues to break news on his Twitter feed. On Sunday, Cohen announced that the Mets will hold introductory Zoom news conferences for their two new acquisitions early this week.

"Fyi, 11:00 Monday, Lindor Presser," Cohen posted at noon, followed immediately by "Carrasco on Tues 11am Presser."

The Mets traded for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor and pitcher Carlos Carrasco on Thursday in the biggest move to date of the Cohen era.

Lindor, 27, will no doubt be asked on Monday about whether he will entertain offers to sign a contract extension with the Mets. Lindor will be a free agent after the 2021 season.

Carrasco, 33, was the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020. He returned to the mound on Sept. 1, 2019, after beating chronic myeloid leukemia, and went 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA for Cleveland in 2020.