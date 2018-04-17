TODAY'S PAPER
Mets call up hard-throwing prospect Gerson Bautista

Mets pitcher Gerson Bautista during photo day on

Mets pitcher Gerson Bautista during photo day on Feb. 21, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
The Mets called up righthanded reliever Gerson Bautista from Double-A Binghamton and optioned Hansel Robles to Triple-A Las Vegas, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Bautista, 22, will be available for Tuesday night’s game against the Nationals at Citi Field. He pitched five scoreless innings for Binghamton with 11 strikeouts in three games. He allowed two hits and no walks.

Bautista’s fastball regularly touched 100 mph last summer. Bautista said during spring training that he planned to make it to the majors soon.

“This is the year I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” Bautista said through a translator last month. “My goal is to stay in Double-A for a month or maybe two. I want it to happen very fast.”

Bautista pitched 5.2 innings in spring training, allowing seven hits, four runs, four walks and striking out eight.

Bautista was one of three relief prospects, along with Jamie Callahan and Stephen Nogosek, whom the Mets acquired from the Red Sox for Addison Reed at last year’s trade deadline.

Robles was 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in eight games with the Mets.

