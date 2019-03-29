The 1969 Mets might not have been so Amazin’ without their manager, Gil Hodges.

“There is no doubt in my mind we wouldn’t have won in 1969 if it wasn’t for Gil,” former Mets first basemen Ed Kranepool said in a conference call with reporters Friday morning. “He had such a tremendous feel for the game, and all of us are hoping that one day he gets to the Hall of Fame.”

And therein lies the debate. Hodges’ body of work for the Brooklyn (and Los Angeles) Dodgers and Mets includes a .273 lifetime batting average, 370 home runs, three Gold Gloves, eight All-Star appearances and two World Series titles as a player. He managed the 1969 Mets before his sudden death in 1972, two days before his 48th birthday.

The Mets hope to raise awareness for his candidacy on Thursday, the team’s home opener against the Nationals. Hodges’ son, Gil Jr., will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Kranepool on what would have been Hodges' 95th birthday. Joan Hodges, the late-manager’s wife, also will attend.

Hodges will next have a chance to get into the Hall in 2020 when the Golden Days Committee will vote.

“To throw out the first pitch on my dad’s birthday will be an honor,” Hodges Jr. said. “Everyone always asked me why he was such a great manager and for me, the answer was simple. He treated everyone the same. He treated the No. 25 guy like the No. 1 guy.”

Hodges took an unexciting 73-89 team in 1968 to its first World Series championship in franchise history a year later. The Mets beat the Orioles in five games, despite facing what Gil Jr. called overwhelming odds. Baltimore boasted a lineup that included Frank Robinson and Brooks Robinson, among others, and a pitching staff headlined by Jim Palmer.

“Before the first game of the World Series, I was in his office and I asked him, ‘How can we win? Our lineup doesn’t match up with their superstars’ ” Gil Jr. recalled. “He shut the door and said, ‘It’s simple, Gil. Our guys believe in themselves.’ ”

Jerry Koosman, who went 2-0 and allowed just four earned runs in that World Series, said Hodges had a knack for communication.

“You always knew where you stood with Gil,” Koosman said. “He would never embarrass you in front of anybody, and if you had something to tell you, he would bring you into his office and talk to you in private.”

Perhaps Hodges’ most impactful contribution was how he altered the course of the Mets’ franchise.

“He was the best thing that happened to the Mets organization because he changed the whole culture of the ballclub,” Kranepool said. “He was going to change exactly the way the Mets would play over the years. It’s because of his leadership that we’ve changed everything around.

“I really believe the committee oughta vote him into the Hall of Fame.”