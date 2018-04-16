After injuries to Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki, the Mets weren’t expecting much offense from their makeshift catching arrangement — and that is exactly what they are receiving.

Even before the injuries, the numbers were paltry, with the d’Arnaud-Plawecki tandem going 6-for-35 with four RBIs. Replacements Tomas Nido and Jose Lobaton are 1-for-9 with no RBIs. The four catchers are a combined 7-for-44 (.159).

Yet, the Mets keep winning, so there appears to be no urgency in remedying the situation. General manager Sandy Alderson said last Friday that he anticipated the current arrangement to be “for the very short term,’’ and when asked how long, quipped “until about 11 o’clock [that night].’’

Mickey Calloway’s main concern is making sure Lobaton, 33, who was called up from Triple-A, and Nido, 24, from Double-A, can defend and handle the pitchers.

“You just have to make sure that they’re doing the job behind the plate,’’ he said Sunday. “I think to expect offense, is something that you can’t expect. So go out there and make sure that you get the best out of the situation. And that’s calling a good game, being more prepared than ever to go out there and make sure our pitchers get through the game well.”

D’Arnaud is out for the season with Tommy John surgery and, after a plethora of injuries and unrealized expectations, his future with the Mets would appear uncertain. Plawecki, who until this season always profiled as a major league backup, is expected back in a few weeks after sustaining a hairline fracture to his left hand.

If the Mets do nothing before then, Plawecki presumably will become the everyday catcher with Lobaton, given his experience, likely the backup.

The Venzuelan-born Lobaton played the last four seasons as a reserve for the rival Nationals.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The offseason, we don’t really think about who’s the enemy who’s not,’’ he said of signing with the Mets. “I was available. they give me the offer. It was my best option. It was a good feeling. I know about Washington in New York and now I have the feeling from the other side.

Lobaton has a .218 lifetime in nine seasons.

“I know what I can do defensively,’’ Lobaton said. “I can call pitches and I can frame pitches and I can block. I just need to hit. That’s been my goal. I want to be a better hitter. But my first goal every time I’m playing is defense. I feel like the second part of me is hitting. If in the end I didn’t get a hit but we win I’m happy.’’

His one hit is a triple.

Lobaton was not expecting to make it back to the majors this quickly.

“I got a call one [day] and I was surprised, I said well that’s kind of early,’’ he said. “I didn’t know what happened. I don’t really follow too much baseball. Friends told me like ‘Hey this guy got hurt.’ Then I heard that Paw got hurt, too, and I figured out I would be the next step.’’

Of course, Lobaton’s status can change at any moment if the Mets make a deal.

“I don’t try to think about something that may happen,’’ he said. “I like to live my life every day. Right now I’m still here. That is not my decision. They do what they think is best for the team. Whatever they think is the best, we take it. I’m here if they need me.’’