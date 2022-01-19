According to the latest tracking, it appears that one player – David Ortiz -- will get into the baseball Hall of Fame when results of voting by the eligible members of the Baseball Writers Association of American are released on Tuesday.

But the BBWAA ballot is not the only game in town. Increasingly, the Hall’s era committees are doing something the Hall seems to want and the writers seem reluctant to provide after the confounding steroid years: Sending a lot of new faces to Cooperstown every year.

If Ortiz makes it – as of Wednesday he had been named on 83.7% of publicly released ballots as tabulated by the indefatigable Ryan Thibodaux, with 75% needed for election —he will be one of seven new Hall of Famers in the Class of 2022.

In December, the Hall’s Golden Days Committee voted to send four players, one player/manager and one pioneer/executive to Cooperstown. Four of the new Hall Famers – Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva -- had been passed over by the BBWAA during their combined 60 years on the ballot.

Hodges, who was a slugging first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers and the manager of the 1969 Miracle Mets, got the closest, earning 63.4% of the vote in 1983. Minoso received the least support from the writers, getting a high of 21.1% in 1988.

But getting in via a committee carries the same prestige as getting in via the BBWAA. You get a plaque. You are forever part of baseball’s most exclusive and immortal club.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This year’s committee also elected former Negro Leagues star Buck O’Neil and 19th century pioneer/executive Bud Fowler.

Other recent committees have elected players such as Harold Baines, Lee Smith, Alan Trammell, Jack Morris and Ted Simmons long after their eligibility on the BBWAA ballot ended.

The election of players via committee who had been passed over by the BBWAA has given hope to fans of many fine former players who were thought of as good to very good, but not great.

Some of those who might benefit from another bite of the Cooperstown apple come from the recent past of the Big Apple’s two current teams.

The writers may have given a thumb’s down to players such as Keith Hernandez, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, David Cone and Tommy John. But will those local favorites and others make it one day via committee?

"Certainly, things are happening kind of rapidly," Hernandez, 68, said last week when it was announced the Mets were retiring his No. 17. "Whether (the number retirement) turns into me getting consideration (for the Hall of Fame) down the road, we'll have to wait and see. I think with Gil getting in -- which I think he deserved to get in if you look at his numbers . .. he should have been in a long time ago -- and I think also with Jim Kaat getting in, I think Tommy John will now follow. I do think that Dick Allen will follow, and very deservedly so."

Putting in players who were in the good-to-very-good class always leads to a never-ending debate. If this guy is in, how can you not put that guy in? Those who prefer a so-called "Small Hall" consider it watering down the Hall, while others want to open Cooperstown’s hallowed doors to more than just the absolute best of the best.

"I do feel that of all the sports, baseball Hall of Fame is the one that really, I think, is the gold standard," Hernandez said. "And I think it should remain that way. But there's always players that you feel should be in there that aren't in there or vice versa. I have no control over it. Do I want to get in the Hall of Fame? Well, shoot, yeah, I would love to get in the Hall of Fame. But we'll have to wait and see. It's just out of my hands and I’ve been out of the game a long time. Maybe the analytics that have come into the game . . . maybe that'll have some play going forward. So we'll see. It's just very interesting. Hopefully, I've got another 15, 16, 17, 18 years left of life and maybe it'll happen before I kick the bucket."

Yankees fans will argue that if Hernandez gets in, then Mattingly has to get in. What about Cone, who starred for both local teams? And, just as there was for Hodges, there has long been an underground campaign to honor Munson, who died in a plane crash on Aug. 2, 1979 but was one of the top catchers in the game during his tragically shortened career.

Maybe you have your favorites who you think should be in. If you do, you have hope. It’s a whole new ballgame when it comes to getting into the Hall.