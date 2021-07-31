TODAY'S PAPER
Searching for hope for former Met Howard Johnson's grandson

Mets hitting coach Howard Johnson watches batting practice

Mets hitting coach Howard Johnson watches batting practice from behind the batting cage before a game against the Pirates at Shea Stadium on July 24, 2007. Credit: NEWSDAY STAFF/Kathy Kmonicek

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
On this Mets’ Hall of Fame weekend, Howard Johnson is asking for help on behalf of his two-year-old grandson, Tanner, who recently lost all five toes and half of his left foot in a horrific lawnmower accident.

The lawnmower was operated by HoJo’s son, Glen, who did not see Tanner behind a bush at the family’s home. Tanner is facing multiple surgeries as well as an extended hospital stay. To help defray the medical costs, the family has established a GoFundMe page.

"I am just humbled by the support I have received from former teammates and fans," Johnson said. "Tanner has a long road ahead of him but he has a lot of spirit and fight and I know he is going to battle and keep fighting his way through this."

David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

