On this Mets’ Hall of Fame weekend, Howard Johnson is asking for help on behalf of his two-year-old grandson, Tanner, who recently lost all five toes and half of his left foot in a horrific lawnmower accident.

The lawnmower was operated by HoJo’s son, Glen, who did not see Tanner behind a bush at the family’s home. Tanner is facing multiple surgeries as well as an extended hospital stay. To help defray the medical costs, the family has established a GoFundMe page.

"I am just humbled by the support I have received from former teammates and fans," Johnson said. "Tanner has a long road ahead of him but he has a lot of spirit and fight and I know he is going to battle and keep fighting his way through this."