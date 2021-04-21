CHICAGO — Luis Rojas offered J.D. Davis a vote of confidence Wednesday, keeping him at third base a day after he made two throwing errors, one of which was a turning point in the Mets’ loss to the Cubs.

Asked if he considered playing Luis Guillorme, a stronger defensive player, or Jonathan Villar, Rojas said, "We want to keep J.D. there."

"I know he had a tough day defensively, but you only get better after days like this, because you want to come in and you want to work," the manager continued. "That’s exactly what he's doing. He's getting his work in there. We want him at third. He's going to be ready for any play that comes his way. We're always going to trust that. He's back in there."

Rojas also noted that the Mets like Davis’ chances against Cubs righthander Zach Davies.

Nimmo sits

Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup Wednesday night because he was "a little stiff" in his "right hip area," Rojas said. It was the first time in a dozen games Nimmo sat out.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"So [Tuesday] he woke up and he was actually testing it," Rojas said. "He went out and did some defensive drills, he swung in the cage, he ran, he did everything just to get a feel for it. He was OK. [Wednesday] he woke up a little bit more stiff, maybe from the movement [Tuesday], maybe from the weather."

Nimmo was available off the bench and should return to the lineup Thursday, according to Rojas.

Clubhouse to the White House?

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a member of the Mets’ board of directors, is "seriously considering" running for president in 2024, according to a report from Axios, which cited three unnamed people familiar with his thinking.

When Christie ran for president during the 2016 election cycle, now-Mets owner Steve Cohen donated $4 million to a super PAC supporting him. Cohen called Christie a "friend and trusted adviser" when he added him to the Mets’ board in March.

Extra bases

Following up on the revelation that Jacob deGrom asked for an extra day of rest, moving his start to Friday, Rojas said: "I know we want to get as many starts as we can from a guy like Jake. But we also want Jake for the whole season. I'm not saying he's in a situation where his health is compromised. But it's just an extra day." . . . The Mets still view Robert Gsellman as a multiinning reliever, Rojas said, but his two appearances haven’t lent themselves to that . . . The rotation against the Nationals, Friday-Sunday: deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Taijuan Walker.