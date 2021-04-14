J.D. Davis (hand contusion) took batting practice outside Tuesday and the results are "day and night" from when he was first injured, Luis Rojas said.

"From being here Friday working with him, and he wasn’t really able to whip the bat because of his bottom hand, range of motion, to watching him take BP yesterday is day and night," Rojas said. "He was taking full swings yesterday. He was hitting balls out everywhere."

Rojas said Davis will likely be reinstated the moment his injured list stint is up on Saturday. Davis hit .247 in last year’s 60-game season, and .307 with 22 home runs in 2019.

Pete a believer

Pete Alonso said the Mets are coming out of their early-season slump and that he expects them to be at the very top by the end of the year. "We’re going to put ourselves in a really good position come October," he said.

He added that the reintroduction of fans to stadiums has been heartening. "Being booed in Philly? It was awesome," he said. "I know it seems crazy, but because of the pandemic and this and that, I miss the boos sometimes, too…It’s fun. I really missed the energy and the liveliness of the game."

Extra bases

Dellin Betances (shoulder) is continuing to get treatment and "is feeling better every day," Rojas said. "There’s still some minor pain, soreness, but he’s progressed well." Betances won’t be traveling with the team and there still isn’t a timeline for when he can start throwing.