TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets' J.D. Davis likely to return to lineup when IL stint ends, Luis Rojas says

Mets left fielder J.D. Davis (28) reacts after

Mets left fielder J.D. Davis (28) reacts after being hit by a pitch from Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Chase Anderson during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia.  Credit: AP/Laurence Kesterson

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

J.D. Davis (hand contusion) took batting practice outside Tuesday and the results are "day and night" from when he was first injured, Luis Rojas said.

"From being here Friday working with him, and he wasn’t really able to whip the bat because of his bottom hand, range of motion, to watching him take BP yesterday is day and night," Rojas said. "He was taking full swings yesterday. He was hitting balls out everywhere."

Rojas said Davis will likely be reinstated the moment his injured list stint is up on Saturday. Davis hit .247 in last year’s 60-game season, and .307 with 22 home runs in 2019.

Pete a believer

 

Pete Alonso said the Mets are coming out of their early-season slump and that he expects them to be at the very top by the end of the year. "We’re going to put ourselves in a really good position come October," he said.

He added that the reintroduction of fans to stadiums has been heartening. "Being booed in Philly? It was awesome," he said. "I know it seems crazy, but because of the pandemic and this and that, I miss the boos sometimes, too…It’s fun. I really missed the energy and the liveliness of the game."

Extra bases

Dellin Betances (shoulder) is continuing to get treatment and "is feeling better every day," Rojas said. "There’s still some minor pain, soreness, but he’s progressed well." Betances won’t be traveling with the team and there still isn’t a timeline for when he can start throwing.

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Sign up for Newsday’s Mets Messages for updates directly to your phone via text, free with a Newsday digital subscription. Learn more at newsday.com/metstext.

New York Sports

Michael Conforto #30 of the Mets reacts after
Lennon: Contract the least of Conforto's worries right now
Nets' Kyrie Irving, bottom, tries to get past
76ers' Ben Simmons on Nets: What rivalry?
Kevin Durant #7 of the Nets wears a
Nets shorthanded, but Kevin Durant sits vs. 76ers 
Tom Thibodeau of the Knicks reacts following a
Knicks' Thibodeau takes wait-and-see approach to play-in tourney
RJ Barrett #9 of the Knicks controls the
Barrett not instant star like Zion, but is steadily growing
Employees watch a race during the Belmont Stakes
Cuomo: NY relaxing rules to allow spectators at Belmont, other racetracks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?