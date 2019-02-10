J.D. Davis hoping to get his break with Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — J.D. Davis has the pedigree (former third-round draft pick, strong minor-league track record) and profile (crushes lefthanded pitching, can play several positions) of a valuable piece on a winning team. He just hasn’t become one yet.

Now, with Davis freed from the crowded Astros depth chart via a trade with the Mets last month, player and team are hoping this is the fresh start he needs to emerge as a legitimate major leaguer.

“New organization, new faces, new opportunity over here,” Davis, 25, said. “Hopefully get way more at-bats and more opportunities over here and get not only my feet wet, but jump really in and show everybody what I could do.”

The Mets are high on Davis, too, or else they would not have sent three prospects to Houston for him. He has minor-league options remaining, so he doesn’t need to be on the Opening Day roster, but is a strong candidate for a bench spot or — if Peter Alonso doesn’t win it — the first-base job.

A third baseman by trade, he has dabbled at first and in the outfield in recent seasons. His efforts there this spring will be focused in right, the Mets believing his strong throwing arm is more valuable there than it would be in left.

Listed at 6-3 and 225 pounds, Davis hit .342 with a .406 on-base percentage and .583 slugging percentage in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League last season. Against lefties, those numbers were .408/.483/.737.

In the majors, though, Davis had a .194/.260/.321 slash line in 66 games in 2017-18. Blocked by All-Star Alex Bregman at third, Davis’ chances were limited.

“It was hard to get in that lineup,” Davis said.

Although Davis was a closer in college (Cal State Fullerton) and made a couple of emergency relief appearances for the Astros in recent years — his fastball sat in the low 90s — the Mets aren’t seriously pursuing that as an option this spring.

But you never know.

“That’s a good rumor,” Davis said with a smile. “I don’t know, two, five, 10 innings on the year? I have no idea . . . I’m not going to be itching to get on the mound or show anybody what I can do, but if they need me to throw a bullpen or throw on flat ground, sure, I’m not against it. Just one more little tool around my belt.”