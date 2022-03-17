PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — While baseball was in its monthslong winter purgatory, the lockout freezing the hot stove and delaying spring training, J.D. Davis was quietly trying to use that to his advantage.

For the first time in his life, he had surgery last October, a much-needed operation to repair a torn ligament in his left hand, the injury that ruined his 2021 season. Rehabilitating his hand became the theme of his offseason, which stretched an extra month into mid-March.

Had camp started on time, Davis would have had to show up mid-rehab, facing workload limitations that would have separated him from his Mets position-player peers.

Instead, he has been staying late to take extra batting practice. Those additional weeks at home, Davis said, allowed him to continue to focus on healing and getting stronger without rushing to be ready to rejoin the Mets, building a base that he hopes will enable him to return to his powerful, productive form.

"Absolutely, just the stability of it," Davis said regarding the benefit of the bonus physical therapy. "Just keep doing the drills, keep doing the rehab motions that they are assigning me and activating my hand every day before going into swinging. It’s the little stuff. It matters."

You might not be able to tell based on his season numbers, which looked fine enough, but he was bad late last year. The Mets minimized his playing time as a result.

Blame the hand, he said. As a righthanded hitter, Davis’ injured left hand was his bottom hand, but he wasn’t able to swing properly. His strikeout rate shot up. His strong start withered.

"The left hand is what guides the bat, and the right hand provides the power," said Davis, who also dealt with a sore right thumb. "Not being able to hold onto the bat — or the bat to be tilted more — so I’m swinging under pitches [was an issue]. Because I didn’t have that strength, that kind of stability in a sense.

"It was difficult. It is what it is. I can’t take anything back. I wish I would’ve put more balls in play. I just tried to have professional at-bats and do my part while everybody was grinding it."

With a new manager in the new year, Davis is trying to carve out a new version of his role. The Mets signed Eduardo Escobar to play third base, which is Davis’ natural position. The outfield is filled, including with Mark Canha, who has been working out in leftfield, Davis’ secondary position.

So that leaves Davis looking at a mish-mash of playing time: some DH, some third, some left. Manager Buck Showalter, with whom Davis said he has not spoken in any real depth, mentioned giving him a look at first base, too.

Davis, though, is hoping for a shot in rightfield, where he dabbled in high school, college and the minors. The Mets planned to play him there — in part because of his strong throwing arm — when they acquired him before the 2019 season but it never happened. He said he is more comfortable in right than left.

"No position is very easy, but that is the easiest outfield position. Leftfield is the hardest," Davis said. "I see the ball better off the bat over there than in leftfield."

Davis’ offensive output suggests he is deserving of regular playing time, wherever it comes. In three seasons with the Mets he had an OPS+ of 128. Average is 100.

"I think we’ll move him around," Showalter said. "The DH is going to work in our favor with J.D."