PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — J.D. Davis said Friday he is “ashamed” over the 2017 Astros’ cheating on their way to a World Series championship and acknowledged lying — saying he “spoke prematurely” — when asked about the allegations in December.

“Of course it's regrettable and you feel ashamed to be part of it,” he said. “It’s terrible for baseball. Baseball took a couple steps backwards because of these events and the investigation.”

Davis had only a bit role on that team, hitting .226 in 24 games (68 plate appearances). He said he was “starstruck” upon being called up and didn’t remember his initial feelings or reaction when he learned of the Astros’ sign-stealing scheme.

Major League Baseball found the Astros guilty of stealing opposing catchers’ signs with a camera in centerfield, which they connected to a monitor near their dugout. They had someone watching the monitor and banging a trashcan with a bat to communicate which type of pitch was coming.

“I didn’t really think much of it, going up there fresh and new and being part of the major-league clubhouse and major-league guys,” Davis said. “Maybe what they did was the norm, I have no idea, I've never been in another big-league clubhouse to compare the two. Looking back on the situation and the details of it, it's terrible. It's terrible for the game of baseball.”

In December, Davis said, in part: “I was kind of the freshman among the seniors and everything. I really had no idea what was going on or what’s really happening.

“I wasn’t aware of anything. And even there was, I wish I would have known because I batted only like .180, .200, something like that. I really have no idea, no clue.”

He walked that back Friday, noting, “I was aware of it and again, I was a guy who was going up and down (between the majors and minors).”

Would the Astros have won the World Series if they didn’t cheat?

"That I do not know. We were a pretty talented team,” said Davis, who said he has worn his World Series championship right “maybe once or twice.” “That's a pretty big ‘if’ question. I really don't know. Their up and down the lineup is pretty good and their pitching staff at that time was incredible.”

Mets outfielder Jake Marisnick was also a member of the 2017 Astros, with a much larger role than Davis. He is expected to address reporters at Clover Park on Friday afternoon.