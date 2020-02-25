PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Mets’ first known MRI of spring training will go to J.D. Davis, who suffered a jammed left shoulder Tuesday.

Davis, playing third base, left the game after diving for a ground ball in the fifth inning of the Mets’ 9-6 loss to the Tigers in Lakeland. He is due to have an MRI on Wednesday, though he said he wasn’t too concerned. Detroit medical personnel evaluated him on site and said he didn’t seem to suffer any structural damage, he said.

“It feels dead, feels weak right now, a little stiff,” Davis told reporters. “But it’s OK right now, it’s fine.”

Through his first week-plus at spring training, Davis has split his time about evenly between leftfield and third base. He projects to get more at-bats as a leftfielder, with Jeff McNeil penciled in as the starter at third. The wild card in Davis’ playing time is leftfielder Yoenis Cespedes, who is trying to return from a broken ankle last year and heel surgeries in 2018.

Davis had a breakout 2019 with the Mets — his first with the team after escaping the Astros’ deep depth chart via trade — hitting .307 with a .369 OBP and .527 slugging percentage.

Tebow tees off

Tim Tebow homered — a shot to left-centerfield off major-league reliever Alex Wilson — in the sixth inning against the Tigers.

It was his first extra-base hit in 65 at-bats during major-league spring training since 2017.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Extra bases

Michael Wacha tossed two scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut. He struck out two, walked two and allowed a hit . . . Lefthander Daniel Zamora also contributed a scoreless inning — against three righthanded hitters. Jonathan Schoop reached on an error, but Miguel Cabrera grounded into a double play . . . During batting practice at the Mets’ facility, Pete Alonso went out of his way to chat with some of the minor-leaguers who came over to play defense behind Jacob deGrom during his simulated game.