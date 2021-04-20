CHICAGO — It might be time for another round of J.D. Davis defense discourse.

Davis committed two throwing errors, one of which was a major turning point, in the Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday, an all-around poor showing in which the third baseman was far from alone in his blameworthiness.

The Mets (7-5) mustered just six hits, including a home run by Davis. And righthander Taijuan Walker allowed three runs (two earned) and walked six batters in 3 2/3 innings.

Frustration — seemingly with plate umpire John Libka — mounted throughout. After getting pulled from the game, Walker was ejected, mouthing off to Libka as he returned to the dugout. Manager Luis Rojas, in his first ejection as a manager, followed in the sixth after a borderline called third strike on Michael Conforto.

The game changed, though, after Davis’ first error. Walker was about to get through the third inning without allowing a hit when Willson Contreras sent a routine grounder to third base. Davis’ throw to first baseman Pete Alonso was low, and Eric Sogard (leadoff walk) scored from second.

At the moment of Davis’ error, Walker had thrown 2 2/3 innings with zero hits, zero runs, two walks and five strikeouts. That took 46 pitches.

After Davis’ error, Walker threw one inning with three runs (two earned), four walks, two strikeouts. That took 45 pitches — eight of which he needed to finish the third inning, a direct result of Davis’ goof.

Walker didn’t do himself any favors in the fourth, though. After singling with two outs, Jason Heyward stole second base. The Mets’ infield was so sure that Heyward was out — and the inning was over — that shortstop Francisco Lindor, second baseman Jeff McNeil and Davis started jogging back to the Mets’ dugout.

Sogard followed with an RBI single. Then Walker walked three consecutive batters — including opposing pitcher Jake Arrieta, a career .164 hitter — to force in a run and end his night.

Arrieta held the Mets to one run in five innings, scattering three hits and three walks. The run came on Davis’ home run in the fifth, a no-doubter of a blast to left-centerfield.

Back with the Cubs after a mediocre stay with the Phillies, Arrieta has a 2.86 ERA through four starts. That is significantly better than the 4.75 ERA he had in Philadelphia in 2019-20.

All of that happened in winter-like conditions at Wrigley Field. The temperature at first pitch was 36 degrees — felt colder because of wind — and dropped from there.

"The big thing is you just have to get over it mentally," said catcher James McCann, who before joining the Mets played in cold-weather cities Detroit and Chicago. "Everyone would rather play in the extreme hot over the extreme cold just from the way it makes your body feel, but it's one of those things that’s out of our control. If you focus on it mentally, it will affect you physically. If you find a way to get it out of your head, that’s the best thing you can do."

McCann’s trick: Vaseline on his bare arms. He learned that during his White Sox days, when he and teammates reached out to members of the Chicago Bears to ask how they handle cold weather.

"Basically, it's a layer that protects your skin," McCann said. "It actually clogs your pores, which helps fight off the cold."

The teams are forecast to play in similar conditions Wednesday night. The Mets, who have had seven games postponed or suspended this month, have faced worse.

"We're really just happy," Rojas said before the game, "that we're playing."