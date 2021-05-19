ATLANTA — You can say this of the Mets’ 5-4 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday: At least nobody seemed to get hurt.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a walk-off home run against righthander Jacob Barnes as the Mets missed their chance to sweep the series.

Having already escaped an eighth-inning jam created by lefthander Aaron Loup, Barnes was tasked with a second inning of high-leverage relief because other reliveers — including closer Edwin Diaz — were unavailable because of recent workloads.

It took only one pitch for Acuna to end the game. He smacked a cutter over the plate over the wall in centerfield to win the game for Atlanta (20-23).

For the Mets (20-17), not suffering any additional injuries was about the only highlight. They have 14 players on the injured list, including four who have been added the past three days.

The Mets’ rag-tag lineup included just three first-stringers and a No. 3 hitter, Cameron Maybin, who the day before was batting.103 for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A day after his game-winning home run, Tomas Nido provided a pinch-hit, go-ahead, two-run bloop single in the seventh inning. That capped a three-run, two-out rally.

Lefthander David Peterson allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one. But the line in the boxscore doesn’t nearly begin to tell the story of his outing.

For four innings-plus, Peterson was nearly perfect, facing the minimum number of batters. Atlanta’s only baserunner, Freddie Freeman after he singled in the fourth, was erased by a double play.

And then Peterson melted down in the fifth. He had a runner (Austin Riley) on third with two outs when five consecutive Atlanta batters reached base: William Contreras (hit by pitch), former Mets outfielder Guillermo Heredia (tying single), opposing pitcher Charlie Morton (go-ahead single), Acuna (walk with a run-scoring wild pitch) and Freeman (single).

At that point, manager Luis Rojas had seen enough, pulling Peterson for reliever Drew Smith. The entire two-out sequence took just 11 pitches.

Morton allowed one run and a season-low two hits in six innings, but his night ended at just 79 pitches thanks to a savvy call from Rojas.

As Atlanta batted in the sixth, the Mets intentionally walked the No. 8 hitter, Heredia, to load the bases and bring up Morton’s spot. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker opted for a pinch hitter, Pablo Sandoval, who lined out to third base to end the inning. That forced Atlanta to go to its bullpen, a team weakness.

The Mets’ only run off Morton came on Jonathan Villar’s home run. His four long balls are second on the team behind Pete Alonso (six).

Rightfielder Khalil Lee went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. He has struck out in each of his first eight major-league plate appearances.

Pete Alonso was out of the lineup for the first time this season because Rojas thought he would benefit from the rest.

"He's a bull. He doesn’t want days off," Rojas said. "We feel this is very much strategic for him moving forward. I think it just works well for him and he can work on some things, be able to relax, watch the game, get his rest and then be ready.

"He's been a little out of whack. He's been drifting, he's been a little bit out in front at times. He's been late on fastballs, out front of breaking balls, chasing. Sometimes you don’t know. Playing every day, grinding to it, sometimes it does that."