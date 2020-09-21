Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher in the world in recent years, probably won’t be named the best pitcher in the league this season.

He allowed two earned runs in seven innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Rays on Monday. That raised his ERA ever so slightly from 2.09 to 2.14, fifth in the National League, the less-than-utterly-dominant outing serving as another blow to his candidacy in a tight NL Cy Young Award race.

The Cy Young winner in 2018 and 2019, deGrom still has a shot at making it a three-peat, but he would need a lot to go right — much like the Mets (24-30) and the playoffs. They are 3 1/2 games back of a postseason spot with six games to go.

If deGrom is spectacular in his personal season finale, scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals, and if at least some of Trevor Bauer of the Reds, Corbin Burnes of the Brewers, Max Fried of the Braves, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers — himself a three-time Cy winner — encounter disaster in their remaining outings, deGrom has a chance.

After fanning 14 Rays, matching the most in his career, deGrom (4-2) leads the NL with 94 strikeouts. His 0.92 WHIP is tied for fourth, the .184 opponents’ batting average good for fifth. The title defense isn’t over. The case for deGrom is still there — if he can get a little help.

He did not get much help from the Mets’ defense in one key situation Monday. After he walked Nate Lowe to begin the second inning, Joey Wendle drove a first-pitch fastball to left-centerfield for a double. When Lowe got a late stop sign from third-base coach Rodney Linares, he indeed stopped and retreated to third, just as shortstop Amed Rosario dropped a relay throw from leftfielder Jeff McNeil.

Had Rosario fielded the throw cleanly, he might have been able to get Lowe after his big turn at third. Instead, Lowe scored when the next batter, Manuel Margot, lofted a sacrifice fly to center.

The only other Rays run came in the fourth, when Lowe homered to left-center. DeGrom retired 11 of his final 12 batters, six via strikeout. He tossed a perfect seventh inning — still touching 99-plus mph with his fastball — after beginning the frame at 99 pitches. His 112 pitches were his most in a game this year.

Throughout, deGrom showed no ill effects from the right hamstring issue that forced him out of his previous start, Wednesday against the Phillies, after just two innings (and three earned runs). Before that, deGrom led the league with a 1.67 ERA, the Cy Young Award seemingly his to lose.

DeGrom’s outing marked the first time in franchise history that a starter reached double-digit strikeouts in three consecutive games (following David Peterson on Saturday and Rick Porcello on Sunday).

As deGrom largely cruised, the Mets managed little against six Tampa Bay pitchers. Wilson Ramos went 2-for-3. The rest of the team was 2-for-27.

Jeff McNeil drove in the Mets’ only run with a bases-loaded single in the fifth. Rays shortstop Willy Adames made a diving stop of the shot up the middle, keeping it in the infield and preventing the tying run from scoring.