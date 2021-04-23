For a while at Citi Field on Friday night, it looked as if it was going to be the same old story: Jacob deGrom is outta-this-world great and the offense doesn’t score for him.

So deGrom took matters into his own hands to unlock the Mets’ offense, lining an RBI double to left in the fifth inning for the game’s first run.

The Mets scored twice more in the inning on Brandon Nimmo’s two-run single and went on to snap a three-game losing streak with a 6-0 victory over the Nationals.

The other tired storyline when deGrom pitches is the Mets’ bullpen blowing the game after he departs. So he didn’t depart.

DeGrom, who had two hits, allowed two hits in his second career shutout. He struck out a career-high 15, set an all-time MLB record with 50 strikeouts in his first four starts of the season, and retired the final 19 batters in a masterful performance for the ages.

DeGrom (2-1, 0.31 ERA) heard chants of "MVP, MVP" all night, both on the mound and at the plate.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Appropriate this early in the season? Well, deGrom has allowed one earned run this season. He has driven in two and scored three himself.

The Mets (8-7) left the bad taste of a three-game sweep to the Cubs in Chicago as they took the opener of a five-game homestand.

DeGrom was coming off back-to-back 14-strikeout starts. He allowed a two-out single to Starlin Castro in the second and a two-out double to Andrew Stevenson off the glove of a diving Nimmo in center in the third.

After that catchable ball ricocheted off Nimmo to left-center, deGrom got Josh Harrison to ground out to short on the next pitch and retired every single batter after that.

DeGrom, who was batting eighth in the order, came to bat in the bottom of the eighth to a standing ovation from the 8,130 in attendance. He had thrown 100 pitches.

DeGrom lined a single to right for his sixth hit in 11 at-bats this season and scored his second run of the game when Nimmo (3-for-5, four RBIs) crushed a two-run homer.

Then he went back out to the mound for the ninth. After not striking out a batter in the eighth – his first inning without a K – deGrom got two groundouts to short to open the ninth.

He ended the gem with a flourish, not with a strikeout but with an athletic defensive play. Josh Harrison hit a grounder to first, but Pete Alonso’s throw was high and deGrom had to jump to grab it and land on the bag.

Is there anything he can't do? (Answer: No.)

It was deGrom’s first complete game since 2018 and first shutout since 2016. He threw 109 pitches.

The Mets, who have struggled with runners in scoring position, continued that trend in the second inning. With runners on first and third and no outs against righthander Erick Fedde, J.D. Davis struck out and Jeff McNeil grounded into an inning-ending double play.

McNeil slammed his helmet down after the at-bat. Was that going to be the lasting image of this game? No, because the Mets got two hits with runners in scoring position in the fifth – the first one a double by deGrom to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

After Tomas Nido grounded out, Nimmo grounded a two-run single right to give deGrom a three-run cushion.

And, oh, what deGrom did with it.

Still fresh after his trip around the bases, deGrom struck out the side in the sixth and seventh innings. He set his career high when he caught Kyle Schwarber looking at a 93-mph slider to end the seventh for his sixth consecutive strikeout and 15th overall.

DeGrom had set the record for strikeouts in the first four appearances of a season when he got the previous batter, Josh Bell, swinging at a 92-mph changeup. The old record of 48 was set by Nolan Ryan in 1978 and equaled by Cleveland’s Shane Bieber this season.

DeGrom became the third pitcher to have three consecutive games with at least 14 strikeouts (Pedro Martinez, 1999, and Gerrit Cole, 2019).