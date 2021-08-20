TODAY'S PAPER
Jacob deGrom transferred to 60-day IL in procedural move

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
LOS ANGELES — In what amounts to a roster-manipulating technicality, the Mets transferred ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list on Friday.

He won’t be eligible to return until Sept. 13. He was not going to be ready before then anyway.

"His status and timeline remain unchanged," the Mets said in a news release.

Dealing with what team officials have characterized as right elbow inflammation, deGrom is facing a best-case scenario of returning around the final week of the regular season, but that is far from a certainty.

DeGrom, who went on the IL on July 18, is shut down until at least late next week. He is due to get another MRI then to check on his elbow, after which he might be cleared to get ready to start throwing baseballs again.

Moving deGrom to the 60-day IL opened a spot on the 40-man roster for righthanded reliever Heath Hembree, whom the Mets claimed off waivers from the Reds. Cincinnati cut him this week after he posted a 6.38 ERA (with eight saves) in 45 appearances this season.

The Mets will need to add Hembree to the active roster when he reports to the team in the coming days.

Hembree, 32, established himself as a major-league reliever with the Red Sox, playing for them in 2014-20, a stretch in which Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was a high-ranking Boston executive. He has a career 4.23 ERA in nine seasons.

