Jacob deGrom getting MRI on back

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitches

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets pitches during a simulated game at Citi Field on July 14, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scheduled for an MRI on his stiff back Wednesday, manager Luis Rojas said.

Rojas considered deGrom day-to-day and said it was too early to tell whether this would affect his availability for Opening Day on July 24.

DeGrom pitched just one inning in the team’s intrasquad game when he felt his back stiffen up Tuesday night. Rojas said he didn’t notice anything wrong with deGrom until deGrom expressed discomfort upon coming off the field.

“I think deGrom touched three digits in the inning he pitched,” Rojas said. “But nothing we saw, that he mentioned. He shared it with the pitching coach and the medical staff after that inning.”

Rojas said he had not seen or talked to deGrom since he finished his one inning. DeGrom was at Citi Field earlier Wednesday to be evaluated by the training staff.

DeGrom dealt with preseason back tightness in 2016 and 2018. The second time slowed him down just enough that he was not prepared to start Opening Day.

