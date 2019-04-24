For all the mystery and confusion regarding Jacob deGrom’s past week, the Mets’ ace indeed will miss just one start.

DeGrom, who threw another uneventful bullpen session Wednesday afternoon, remains on track to start Friday as the Mets open a series with the Brewers, just as the Mets hoped and planned when they put him on the injured list last week with a sore right elbow.

Then came the plan for an MRI, the sudden recovery, the multiple days of catch, the plan for no MRI and then a doctor visit that wound up including an MRI. DeGrom got the all clear, though, so his season will resume at Citi Field against a team that last year had the best record in the National League (96-67) and the NL MVP (Christian Yelich).

As long as no other soreness (or sickness) pops up again.

“Just get to that day feeling the way he should feel before a start,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

Nimmo OK, Mets think

Brandon Nimmo was out of the lineup Wednesday, a day after suffering a “twinge” in his left oblique. But Callaway, who was hopeful Nimmo would be available off the bench, reiterated that this does not seem like a significant issue.

“His willingness to go out there and do everything he can to be ready for the game today kinda says that it's nothing serious,” Callaway said.

Extra bases

The NL and its old-fashioned style of play — i.e., pitchers hitting — seem to have won over Callaway, an AL lifer until 2018, who previously has said he prefers his pitchers not having to bat. “Being over here in the National League for the first time last year, this is the best league,” Callaway claimed. “This is something special. It’s totally different, and I love it. I can tell that there’s a lot of people who do love it.”…Although Callaway previously said Alonso wouldn’t get a day off until Thursday, a team off day, he decided to sit him Wednesday to give Alonso two days in a row.