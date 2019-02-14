TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Jacob deGrom named Mets' Opening Day starter, but contract situation still unclear

In his first press conference since setting an Opening Day deadline for negotiating a new contract, Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom said Thursday that he likes playing in New York and wants to stay but "it’s up to them." (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa-Loarca)

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

Jacob deGrom will make his first Opening Day start this season, Mets manager Mickey Callaway announced Thursday, but whether the ace will have a contract extension by then remains unclear.

"The lines of communication are open," deGrom said in his press conference Thursday. "We have not received an offer."

The reigning National League Cy Young award winner reiterated that he likes playing in New York and wants to stay, but says “it’s up to them.”

“I think just wanting to be here is the main thing for me and my group,” deGrom said.

The 30-year-old righthander gave the Mets a deadline of Opening Day to complete a contract extension, sources confirmed to Newsday’s Tim Healey on Tuesday. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Tuesday that the March 28 deadline is “a mutual understanding.”

"My goal is to have Jacob here for the long haul," Van Wagenen, deGrom's former agent, said in a news conference Thursday.

In January, the Mets gave deGrom a $9.6 million raise, a record-breaking deal for an arbitration-eligible player, from his 2018 salary to $17 million for 2019.

-With Tim Healey

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

In his first press conference since setting an DeGrom wants to be a Met but 'it's up to them'
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reports for spring training Sanchez not using shoulder injury as excuse
Deer Park's Adam Zimmerman averaged 206.13 in 30 Deer Park's Zimmerman makes Junior Team USA bowling squad
Joel Embiid finishes with 26 points and 14 Knicks fall to 76ers for 18th straight loss
Eight Nets players finish in double-figure scoring led Highlights: Nets 148, Cavaliers 139 (3OT)
The Nets' D'Angelo Russell drives against the Cavaliers' Nets get past Cavs in three overtimes