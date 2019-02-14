Jacob deGrom will make his first Opening Day start this season, Mets manager Mickey Callaway announced Thursday, but whether the ace will have a contract extension by then remains unclear.

"The lines of communication are open," deGrom said in his press conference Thursday. "We have not received an offer."

The reigning National League Cy Young award winner reiterated that he likes playing in New York and wants to stay, but says “it’s up to them.”

LIVE: Brodie Van Wagenen on the latest around Jacob deGrom's extension talks

“I think just wanting to be here is the main thing for me and my group,” deGrom said.

The 30-year-old righthander gave the Mets a deadline of Opening Day to complete a contract extension, sources confirmed to Newsday’s Tim Healey on Tuesday. Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters Tuesday that the March 28 deadline is “a mutual understanding.”

"My goal is to have Jacob here for the long haul," Van Wagenen, deGrom's former agent, said in a news conference Thursday.

In January, the Mets gave deGrom a $9.6 million raise, a record-breaking deal for an arbitration-eligible player, from his 2018 salary to $17 million for 2019.

-With Tim Healey