Mets, Jacob deGrom agree to five-year, $137.5M extension, sources say

The $137.5 million matches Johan Santana's contract with the Mets in 2008, tying the franchise record for a pitcher.

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom looks on during a spring training workout on Feb. 14 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
The Mets and Jacob deGrom beat their Opening Day deadline by roughly 48 hours when the two sides agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension, sources confirmed Tuesday morning.

The new deal, which now replaces deGrom’s one-year, $17-million salary for this season, includes an opt-out after 2022, just like Chris Sale’s recently completed five-year, $145-million extension with the Red Sox. Unlike Sale, however, deGrom will earn a guaranteed $107 million during that period, as compared to $105 million for Sale. The deal also includes a full no-trade clause.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during spring

Jacob deGrom

Age: 30

Hometown: DeLand, Florida

New contract: Five years, $137.5 million

Awards: 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, 2018 NL Cy Young

Career stats: 55-41, 2.67 ERA, 1.072 WHIP, 1,000 strikeouts

DeGrom’s three-guaranteed years are worth $97.5 million, for a $32.5 million AAV. If the Mets pick up his 2024 option, the contract will be worth a total of $170 million over six years.

SNY was first to report that a deal was in place.

David

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

