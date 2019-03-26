The Mets and Jacob deGrom beat their Opening Day deadline by roughly 48 hours when the two sides agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension, sources confirmed Tuesday morning.

The $137.5 million matches Johan Santana's contract with the Mets in 2008, tying the franchise record for a pitcher.

The new deal, which now replaces deGrom’s one-year, $17-million salary for this season, includes an opt-out after 2022, just like Chris Sale’s recently completed five-year, $145-million extension with the Red Sox. Unlike Sale, however, deGrom will earn a guaranteed $107 million during that period, as compared to $105 million for Sale. The deal also includes a full no-trade clause.

Jacob deGrom Age: 30 Hometown: DeLand, Florida New contract: Five years, $137.5 million Awards: 2014 NL Rookie of the Year, 2018 NL Cy Young Career stats: 55-41, 2.67 ERA, 1.072 WHIP, 1,000 strikeouts

DeGrom’s three-guaranteed years are worth $97.5 million, for a $32.5 million AAV. If the Mets pick up his 2024 option, the contract will be worth a total of $170 million over six years.

SNY was first to report that a deal was in place.