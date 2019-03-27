TODAY'S PAPER
Mets officially announce Jacob deGrom's contract extension

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a spring training

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a spring training workout on Feb. 16 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Mets got their man in the nick of time, signing Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract extension Tuesday before his Opening Day deadline.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen introduced deGrom as the "best pitcher" in baseball at a press conference Wednesday in Washington to officially announce the deal, which is worth $137.5 million.

"I look forward to being here for a long time — hopefully a lifelong Met," deGrom said during Wednesday's press conference.

The righthander will start in the Mets' season opener against the Nationals on Thursday.

Watch the press conference above.

