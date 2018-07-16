WASHINGTON — The only thing shrinking faster than Jacob deGrom’s ERA is his agent’s patience with the Mets. Brodie Van Wagenen said Monday that if the team does not intend to sign deGrom to an extension in the near future, he should be traded.

“Jacob has expressed interest directly to them about being part of a long-term future and a long-term plan,” Wagenen said at Nationals Park. “They have expressed some interest in that same level of commitment. If that’s not their interest, then Jacob understands that this an environment where they may be better off moving him to accomplish their long-term goal.”

The Mets declined to comment on Van Wagenen’s statements, but the agent did say the two sides spoke in the past week about deGrom’s situation. Clearly, deGrom hasn’t been affected on the field by his uncertain status, or the team’s futility, as he entered the All-Star break with baseball’s best ERA at 1.68 but a 5-4 record in 19 starts.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” deGrom said Monday. “As I have said before, I would love to keep playing here. I would love to play here for my whole career. I think it’s just kind of deciding what we see as the future. It’s just something that is kind of in the Mets’ control and kind of out of mine.”

The Mets’ recent position on deGrom, as outlined by a person familiar with the situation, was to keep him and Noah Syndergaard while focusing more on potentially dealing Zack Wheeler. The problem for deGrom is that he doesn’t become a free agent until after the 2020 season, and the level he’s pitching at makes him a bargain investment before then. That creates a difficult negotiating position for deGrom and his agent.

“I think the way he’s handled last year and even more so this year,” Van Wagenen said, “that he’s continued to go out and pitch at a high level, without getting frustrated, without being distracted, I think only further shows the organization the type of player he is and the reason why they do have interest in keeping him around here.

“I don’t think he will allow this distraction over the course of these next two weeks, or over the course of the final two months of the season, to change his performance. But as we go forward, it’s only natural for players to be at risk for frustration if they don’t know where they stand. That’s my key point.”

As for deGrom, who spoke from his booth at the All-Star media day, he sounded sincere about wanting to remain in Flushing.

“We’ve been open to discussing long-term deals with the Mets,” deGrom said. “There’s been no numbers discussed. I’ve enjoyed my time here. In 2015, when we went to the World Series, and we were a winning baseball team, that was a lot of fun, and that’s what I want to get back to. And yes, I would love it to be here with the Mets. We’ll just have to see what happens.”