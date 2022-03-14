PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jacob deGrom contract watch is coming back.

DeGrom said he plans to opt out after this season, then be in "constant contact" with the Mets during his free agency. But he doesn’t want to negotiate an extension during the season, preferring instead to hit the open market for the first time in his career.

"I won’t talk any more on this, but that’s the business side of baseball. As a player, you build in opt-outs and that’s the business side of it," deGrom said Monday after his first bullpen session of camp. "I don’t want that to be any distraction. I’m excited about this team. I’ve said it before: I love being a Met. I think it would be really cool to be one for my entire career. But the plan is to exercise that option and be in constant contact in the offseason with the Mets and Steve Cohen and the front office."

The best pitcher in the world in recent years, deGrom isn’t the highest-paid pitcher on his team this season. That would be Max Scherzer, his new co-ace, who signed a three-year, $130 million deal in November. Scherzer’s average annual value of $43.3 million is the highest in baseball history.

"It’s exciting," deGrom said, framing his answer as about the team even if it is also true about pitcher salaries. "To see what ownership is doing, going and getting guys, this is going to be an exciting place to be."

DeGrom said his right arm is healthy and he had a normal offseason, progress after missing the entire second half of last season. He said his inflamed left elbow hasn’t actively bothered him since "some time after the All-Star break."

Team president Sandy Alderson said last year that deGrom had a minor tear of the ulnar collateral ligament, the body part that is fixed via Tommy John surgery.

"My elbow feels fine," he said. "I have been told that the UCL is perfectly fine."