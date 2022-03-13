No new deal coming in near future for Jacob deGrom 

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Don’t expect a new deDeal for deGrom soon.

Although Jacob deGrom is entering what might be a contract year, Mets owner Steve Cohen said Sunday that his contract will be addressed "at the appropriate time." Both sides stand to benefit from taking a wait-and-see approach after deGrom missed the second half of last season due to a series of arm injuries.

"We’re going to play the season and then we’ll figure that out," Cohen said. "Jake will do what he does. We love Jake. We’ll figure it out at some point."

DeGrom’s contract — negotiated during spring training 2019, the first months after Brodie Van Wagenen quit being the ace’s agent to be the Mets’ GM — runs through 2023, with a club option for 2024. But he can opt out of what could be the last two years and $63 million after this season.

Health issues and the pandemic have limited deGrom the past two years to 27 starts, less than half of a normal starter workload. His 1.94 ERA since the start of 2018 is by far the best in the majors.

General manager Billy Eppler said he doesn’t "have any reason to be" concerned about deGrom’s health. Manager Buck Showalter noted that deGrom has been able to throw off a mound while working out at home.

"I haven't had to debrief with any of the trainers on him or anything like that," Eppler said. "As far as I know, it's kind of just as normal. Just goes out and operates as normal. Haven't been told anything otherwise."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DeGrom arrived at spring training Sunday, the mandatory report date. He is scheduled to speak to the media Monday.

Cano to speak

Robinson Cano wants to address the Mets within the next couple of days, Showalter said. He is back with the team after sitting out 2021 when he was suspended for a positive steroid test.

"Talking to him today in detail, you can tell how comfortable he is in the locker room and how happy he is to be back," Showalter said. "He did talk to me about — it was his idea — he would like to address the club early on. That’ll probably happen sooner than later, something that he wanted to do."

On Bassitt

Eppler became a fan of Chris Bassitt, acquired by the Mets from the Athletics on Saturday, when he was the Angels’ GM and saw Bassitt pitch frequently.

"The pitchability, the ability to suppress hard contact, pound the strike zone, no fear in him," Eppler said. "There's a lot of things. The person as a whole as we again went through our process of trying to understand what makes him tick. Relish the opportunity to pitch in this rotation, too, with the guys that we currently have."

Extra bases

Some Mets didn’t report to camp Sunday but are expected to arrive shortly, Showalter said, noting logistics issues due to weather and the short notice. "Nothing that’s going to get in the way of workouts," he said . . . Keith Hernandez will be a guest instructor for the Mets’ workout Monday. Mike Piazza, David Wright, Mookie Wilson and others are also expected to make appearances during camp . . . As players arrived Sunday morning, finally getting to camp after a long lockout, they were greeted by downright chilly temperatures in the mid-40s.