Jacob deGrom entered this year with a practical — but potentially daunting — question looming over him: After winning the 2018 National League Cy Young Award with a historically great season, what could he possibly do for an encore?

The answer officially came Wednesday night: Win the Cy Young again.

DeGrom was named the league’s top pitcher for a second season in a row, snagging 207 points and 29 of 30 first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, which voted before the playoffs and announced the results Wednesday.

That edged the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu, who received 88 points and one first-place vote. In third was the Nationals’ Max Scherzer, who finished outside the top two for the first time since 2015, getting 72 points.

In winning again, deGrom joins an exclusive group, becoming only the 11th pitcher to win consecutive Cy Young Awards. That list is littered with Hall of Famers and future Hall of Famers: Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw, Tim Lincecum, Randy Johnson (four straight), Pedro Martinez, Roger Clemens (twice), Greg Maddux (four straight), Jim Palmer, Denny McLain and Sandy Koufax.

Put another way: For all that deGrom has done in recent years to put his name in the same conversation as Mets pitching greats Tom Seaver and Dwight Gooden, he now has accomplished something that they never did.

The deGrom-Ryu race was close — in their regular-season numbers, if not the voting. DeGrom had a 2.43 ERA, second in the majors behind Ryu (2.32). His Cy Young case was built around the idea the small difference in ERA was not enough to outweigh deGrom’s leads in strikeouts (first-in-the-NL 255 to 163), WHIP (tied-for-best-in-the-NL 0.97 to 1.01) and innings (204 to 182 2/3), among other categories. DeGrom led the league in opponents’ slugging percentage (.323) and was second in opponents’ OBP (.257).

Unlike last year, when he was the obvious top choice more or less beginning to end and finished with a 1.70 ERA, deGrom’s Cy Young defense featured a stumble in April and a spectacular second-half push.

That April scare included a brief stint on the injured list for a sore right elbow and a 9.69 ERA during a three-start stretch. DeGrom settled in, though, and returned to his next-level dominance after the All-Star break, when he allowed 15 earned runs in 14 starts (95 innings) and had 117 strikeouts (to 19 walks). He finished his season with a 23-inning scoreless streak.

In between deGrom’s mediocrity and excellence, the Mets fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and replaced him with the tandem of pitching coach Phil Regan and pitching strategist Jeremy Accardo in June. That coincided with a marked increase in deGrom’s slider usage, so much so that in some games he threw it more than his fastball.

Ryu offered an assist by tanking his commanding lead with a four-start run in August and September, during which his ERA rose from 1.45 to 2.45.

This is the seventh Cy Young Award in Mets history. Seaver (three), Gooden (one) and R.A. Dickey (one) won the others.