Jacob deGrom's Cy Young plaque damaged in shipping from NY to Florida

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, talks with teammate

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, talks with teammate Zack Wheeler while stretching during spring training baseball practice on Thursday in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Turns out, the actual Cy Young Award isn’t as sturdy as Jacob deGrom’s arm.

The plaque deGrom received for his historic 2018 season was damaged en route to Florida from New York City, the team said. It will be sent to the manufacturer to be repaired.

The Cy Young Award was in good shape when deGrom formally accepted it last month at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in Manhattan. Since then, though, the front was scuffed and the back suffered a chip. The front reads: “Cy Young Award presented to Jacob deGrom the outstanding National League pitcher 2018.”

DeGrom was the fourth Met to win the award, following Tom Seaver (1969, 1973, 1975), Dwight Gooden (1985) and R.A. Dickey (2012). He had a 1.70 ERA and 0.91 WHIP while setting career highs in starts (32) and innings (217).

