Jacob deGrom dominates again, Mets lose again

ATLANTA — If you’re looking for bright spots in the Mets’ 2-0 loss to the Braves on Wednesday, at least they didn’t get no-hit.

But they did waste another sparkling start from Jacob deGrom, wait until the seventh to get their first hit and strand the would-be tying runs in scoring position in the ninth inning. Jay Bruce popped up to short to end the game.

This was the Mets’ 10th loss in 11 games and 17th loss in 21 games.

DeGrom dominated again. He allowed one run in seven innings, scattering seven hits and striking out seven. Of 27 Atlanta batters, two reached three-ball counts.

In his past 10 starts, deGrom has a 0.87 ERA. The Mets are 2-8 in those games. Wednesday was the fifth consecutive outing in which deGrom lasted at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs. The Mets have lost all of those games.

Manager Mickey Callaway pulled deGrom after seven innings and 86 pitches. Jerry Blevins allowed a home run to Freddie Freeman in the eighth.

Braves starter Mike Soroka, 20, in his first start after spending about a month on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain, dominated for 6 1⁄3 innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the seventh, when Michael Conforto singled on a grounder to shortstop. Leaving the game after 74 pitches, Soroka struck out four and walked one, Bruce in the second. He was erased when Kevin Plawecki grounded into a double play.

Jose Bautista pinch hit for second baseman Luis Guillorme in the eighth, then stayed in the game at second. It was his sixth major-league appearance at second, the first since 2008 with the Blue Jays.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.