As is so often been the case this year, it wasn’t necessarily that the Mets lost Friday night — after all, they’ve done that 49 times already this season. It was how they lost. Painfully, frustratingly, and at the hands of the one player they wanted and another they discarded.

J.T. Realmuto, the catcher the Mets coveted in the offseason, doubled to lead off the ninth and Jay Bruce (remember him?) singled in the go-ahead run off Edwin Diaz as the Mets fell to the Phillies, 7-2, at Citi Field.

Diaz allowed an RBI single to Sean Rodriguez before departing to loud boos, leaving runners at the corners. He faced five batters and retired one and has a 5.67 ERA. Jeurys Familia allowed a two-run double to Jean Segura, and a run-scoring double to Bryce Harper in the five-run ninth.

Oh, but that wasn’t all.

The Mets squandered another quality performance by Jacob deGrom. They also squandered a challenge in the second inning — something that would come back to bite them when they couldn’t challenge a game-tying play at the plate in the seventh. In other words, it wasn’t just painful. It was poetically painful. DeGrom, who allowed two runs, has allowed two runs or fewer in at least seven innings pitched and not gotten the win a remarkable 26 times in his career, according to Baseball Reference.

Despite deGrom's domination, the Phillies took all of five seconds to stake a lead. Scott Kingery torched a 97.6-mph fastball up in the zone, the first pitch of the night, high and far into the leftfield stands. DeGrom, though, settled down considerably after that. After retiring the next three batters with little fanfare, the All-Star struck out four straight before walking the opposing pitcher, Vince Velasquez, with one out in the third.

Jeff McNeil nearly tied it with two outs in the third, hitting a first-pitch fastball to the deepest part of the park, but it was corraled by Kingery, the centerfielder, to end the inning. But what his teammate started, Pete Alonso finished. Alonso smacked a 1-and-2, dead-red fastball 392 feet to left, tying the game at 1 in the fourth. His 29 homers are tied for third for most by a rookie in the first half, one behind Aaron Judge and four behind Mark McGwire.

Not satisfied with merely tying the game, though, Alonso came back in his next at-bat and gave the Mets the lead in the fifth. With McNeil on first with two outs, Alonso laced a double to center. McNeil went for broke, chugging around second and third and diving into home plate a few ticks before the relay throw.

That all but spelled the end of Velasquez’s night. He allowed two runs and six hits with no walks and three strikeouts in five innings, and threw 79 pitches.

Meanwhile, the leadoff homer was the only hit deGrom allowed until the seventh. He walked leadoff hitter Rhys Hoskins and JT Realmuto doubled to left, putting runners in scoring position with no outs. DeGrom quickly got the next out, but then Cesar Hernandez hit a chopper up the third-base line that Todd Frazier barehanded and fired to first and appeared to get Hoskins. But the umpire called him safe, and Callaway could not challenge, because he had wasted his challenge on a caught stealing in the second inning. The crew chief can only initiate a review from the eighth inning on, unless the review is to determine if a ball is a home run.

DeGrom left after the seventh with the game tied at 2. He allowed two runs, three hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts. It was his 32nd career double-digit strikeout game.

DeGrom’s start was also significant because he was able to do it with Wilson Ramos behind the plate. Prior to Friday, it had seemed like Mickey Callaway relented, allowing Tomas Nido to essentially be deGrom’s personal catcher. And just this week, reports surfaced that Noah Syndergaard, too, had requested Nido, and had been told yes. But before Friday’s game, Callaway made clear that the Mets would play whichever catcher they see fit. DeGrom has a 1.83 ERA over nine starts when Nido catches and going into this game, his ERA with Ramos behind the plate was 4.50 in seven starts.

“We had an off day yesterday,” Callaway said. “We’ve stated all along that Ramos and Nido would catch as the schedule dictates … We have four off days coming up. Our starting catcher is Ramos and he’ll catch two out of those three games.”

Syndergaard is slated to pitch Saturday, the second-to-last game before the All-Star break.