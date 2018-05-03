It appears the Mets have finally gotten a piece of good news on the injury front.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Jacob deGrom — forced from Wednesday night’s game because of arm discomfort — is preparing to make his scheduled start this coming Monday. DeGrom said he felt no discomfort on Thursday morning and that he’d had an MRI exam that was “clean.”

DeGrom said, “I think I’ll be fine. I feel good today,” and that he’d spoken with members of the club’s medical staff, including team medical director Dr. David Altchek and “they said there was nothing on the MRI, so my head is pretty clear.”

The Mets said the righthander hyperextended his right elbow on a swing during an at-bat in the third inning of the loss to the Braves. He said that feeling after the swing-and-miss was not unfamiliar. He pitched the fourth inning, but took himself out of what had been a scoreless game because he felt discomfort in his biceps. That hadn’t happened before.

“A couple times when I’ve swung and missed this year, I’ll feel a little something in the back of my elbow, but it never has bothered me throwing,” deGrom said. “Then when I went back out there it was more in that biceps — like I felt a little something — so I think [I] erred on the side of caution. It wasn’t getting worse, but it didn’t feel good, so I decided to say something.”

The schedule for deGrom had him getting treatment on Thursday, playing catch on Friday and throwing a bullpen session on Saturday. He will not take batting practice. Callaway was asked if he will prep another pitcher to be ready for a possible start on Monday — he’s mentioned bringing Matt Harvey back from the bullpen or Triple-A starter Corey Oswalt as candidate after Wednesday night’s loss — and he replied he is not.

DeGrom was in the midst of an excellent outing when he came out of the game. He allowed two hits and no walks over four innings with six strikeouts on just 46 pitches. Still he felt he had to speak up

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I probably could have pitched through it, but it wasn’t smart,” deGrom said. “That was the thing. It’s still early. What’s the point of pushing through something and actually injuring yourself? So I think it was kind of erring on the side of precaution.”

DeGrom, who is 3-0 and has pitched 43 1/3 innings to a 1.87 ERA with 54 strikeouts, was involved in the decision to remain on track for Monday’s game in Cincinnati.

“They asked me to be honest with them: If I feel something, say something,” he said. “It’s smarter to miss [one], if I have to miss one start versus going out there trying to pitch through something and end up hurting something. They just asked me to be honest with them. I told them I feel pretty good. They said, ‘All right, let’s go from there.’ We’ll throw [Friday] and see how it feels.”