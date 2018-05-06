Jacob deGrom has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Reds Monday in Cincinnati and placed on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended right elbow, retroactive to May 3, Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday.

Callaway said deGrom would be tentatively scheduled to start next Sunday in Philadelphia against the Phillies.

DeGrom will be replaced by Triple-A Las Vegas lefthanded pitcher P.J. Conlon, who will make his major-league debut against the Reds on Monday.

Last Wednesday, deGrom sustained a hyperextended right elbow swinging a bat and had to leave after throwing four scoreless innings against the Braves. Calloway said the plan to skip deGrom was first discussed late Saturday and finalized when deGrom arrived at Citi Field before the team’s game with the Rockies.

“Jacob deGrom is not going to start,’’ Callaway said. “We thought long and hard about this. Jacob deGrom is in a great spot with his throwing. He threw a bullpen [Saturday] totally pain-free, but the more and more we talked about this, we need to take care of the season and Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. So we made the decision. He ’s available to come off the DL [next] Sunday. We sat down and talked about the welfare of our team . . . to be overly cautious.’’

DeGrom will throw Tuesday and Friday and then, Callaway said, “He gets to pitch against the Phillies on Sunday if all goes well. “

Callaway said deGrom has no residual pain from the injury.

“He is experiencing nothing at all,’’ he said. “Jacob wanted to go out there and pitch [Monday]. Obviously, the competitor he is, he wants to go out there and pitch for his team and the fans. We as an organization have a responsibility to the fans and to our team, to everybody in New York to put ourselves in the best position to have a great season, The more and more we thought about it, it just wasn’t worth the risk. Even if there’s no risk or minimal risk at this point, it’s tough to do that. We just wanted to see him throw one more time and get up and down and make sure he’s going to be totally fine.’’

DeGrom (3-0, 1.87 ERA) had thrown on Saturday in what was thought to be a final tuneup before his next start. He was ready to go, but understood the organization’s decision, saying, “If you feel something, was it worth it?” he said. “We just kind of weighed our options and kind of decided to skip one and go from there.

“I said I felt like I can go, but I think the bigger picture is kind of what we’re looking at, you know, you go out there and something happens and you end up missing five starts versus you can skip one and make sure everything is fine. After talking to them, I understand the decision.’’

Conlon, 24, was 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts with Las Vegas. Colon was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. His family moved to California in 1996. He was a 13th-round pick by the Mets in the 2015 draft.