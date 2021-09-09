Jacob deGrom says elbow ligament is 'perfectly fine'

MIAMI — In his first public comments in more than five weeks, injured Mets ace Jacob deGrom offered a terse statement Thursday, insisting that his problematic right elbow is fine.

"I know what was said, but my ligament is perfectly fine," he said on the field. "I’ve been throwing. So I wouldn’t be throwing if I had a compromised ligament. That’s the plan, to continue to throw and build up and see where we end up. And that’s all I’m going to say."

Then he walked away without taking questions.

DeGrom was referencing the reveal from team president Sandy Alderson on Tuesday that deGrom’s elbow injury wasn’t just inflammation, but a minor sprain — a slight tear of the ulnar collateral ligament. Alderson emphasized that the issue "has resolved itself" and "the ligament is perfectly intact at this point."

In a bottom-line sense, deGrom and Alderson seem to agree in asserting that his elbow is OK.

But it is not clear if deGrom’s brief remarks were meant to contradict Alderson’s that the elbow sprain existed at all. Asked if that injury indeed happened, deGrom walked off the field, through the dugout and into the visitors’ clubhouse.