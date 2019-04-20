Jacob deGrom played catch in leftfield a day after being placed on the injured list with right elbow soreness, and Mets manager Mickey Callaway said the ace may not need to get an MRI on Monday after all.

DeGrom initially was scratched from his start on Friday because of strep throat, but Callaway revealed Friday that deGrom's elbow was “barking” when he played catch Thursday. The Mets repeatedly emphasized that they weren’t worried, but still scheduled the MRI "in an abundance of caution," as general manager Brodie Van Wagenen put it in a statement.

“Jacob experienced some mild soreness in his throwing arm over the last 24 hours,” Van Wagenen said in a statement Friday evening. “His arm felt significantly better following treatment with our health and performance staff today.”

DeGrom will stay in St. Louis this weekend, returning to New York City with the team late Sunday night after their series with the Cardinals.

DeGrom still will be seen by doctors on Monday, Callaway said before Saturday's game against the Cardinals, but the pitcher feels good enough that they might not bother with the MRI.

Why did the Mets' plan change from deGrom going to New York on Friday to waiting to see doctors on Monday? "Because of how much he improved," Callaway said, adding with a laugh: "And then it’s Easter. [Doctors are] not scheduled to work. They’re not like us. They get Easter weekend off."

DeGrom, whose IL stint was bacckdated to Tuesday, will be eligible to return April 26, when the Mets open a home series against the Brewers. He most recently had an MRI late last month as part of the i-dotting and t-crossing for his new five-year, $137.5 million contract, which the Mets announced March 26.

Still, deGrom has an extensive elbow injury history. He had Tommy John surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament in October 2010, months after being drafted. In September 2016, he had surgery to repair nerve damage in the elbow. And last May, he missed one start after he hyperextended the elbow while swinging a bat.

The 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner, deGrom has a 3.68 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in four starts. He has allowed nine runs and 13 hits (five homers) in nine innings in his past two outings but dealt with illness for at least part of that stretch.