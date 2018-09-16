BOSTON — While something less than his most dominant self, Jacob deGrom inched closer to winning the NL Cy Young Award on Sunday in the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.

DeGrom held Boston — the highest-scoring team in baseball — to three runs in seven innings. He struck out 12 and allowed five hits and one walk. His 1.78 ERA, up from 1.71 to begin the day, is still the best in baseball — and the best in the National League by a significant margin over the Phillies’ Aaron Nola (2.42) and the Nationals’ Max Scherzer (2.53), who both had rough starts in recent days.

“I have seen what they’re doing,” said deGrom. “And what they do is out of my control. I have to go out there and throw the baseball.”

This time, deGrom threw the baseballs well, though it didn’t help his team. The loss formally eliminated the Mets from the NL East race. They are technically still eligible for a wild-card spot, with a reverse magic number of two, pending the finish of the Rockies’ game in San Francisco Sunday.

DeGrom lost control of the game for about four batters — seven pitches — in the third inning. After striking out six of the first seven Red Sox, deGrom got ahead of Rafael Devers 0-and-2 but left a fastball over the heart of the plate. Devers lined it to center for a single to become Boston’s first baserunner.

“I get a guy 0-and-2, I have to make a better pitch than that,” said deGrom, who was trying to go up and in. “If you don’t throw that there, maybe I’m out of there with one run. But definitely a good lineup. Those guys battled me and did a good job of putting some runs up against me.”

Then came Christian Vazquez’s single on a smooth hit-and-run that got Devers to third, and Mookie Betts’ sacrifice fly to right. Brock Holt got ahold of a 1-and-0 fastball, also over the middle of the plate, for a two-run home run to cap the three-run inning. DeGrom rebounded by retiring 12 of his final 14 batters.

Still, for the righthanded ace, good enough isn’t.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’m not happy with it,” deGrom said. “I don’t like giving up runs.”

After the Mets’ eighth-inning potential rally ended before it began — pinch runner Jack Reinheimer was picked off first base — deGrom ended up with another no-decision. He is 8-9 with two scheduled starts remaining.

DeGrom’s Cy Young case relies on the idea that wins and losses are not an effective way to measure a pitcher’s effectiveness, an increasingly popular stance met with resistance from old-school observers. As Red Sox manager Alex Cora put it over the weekend: “He’s been amazing. Forget the record. Look at the real numbers. It’s impressive.”

In five starts since his most recent win (Aug. 18), deGrom has a 2.12 ERA.

In 13 no-decisions, deGrom has a 1.62 ERA.

“Everybody wants to win and have a winning record,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

DeGrom said he wasn’t sure where he landed on the pitcher wins debate.

“That’s tough. I don’t know,” he said. “I want to win every baseball game I throw. But it hasn’t gone that way this year for me. So I definitely like wins, but more importantly you want the team to win when you’re pitching.”

With 22 consecutive quality starts, deGrom tied the single-season major-league record. The two others to do it: Bob Gibson in 1968, when pitchers were so dominant that MLB lowered the mound after the season, and Chris Carpenter in 2005.

The Mets gave up the lead about as soon as deGrom exited. Seth Lugo allowed one run in the eighth, when Andrew Benintendi singled to drive in Tzu-Wei Lin (double).

Amed Rosario and Michael Conforto had two hits and an RBI each. The Mets one hit in three scoreless innings against Boston lefty Chris Sale — who, by the way, has a 1.92 ERA and thinks highly of deGrom.

“Right now,” Sale said, “he’s the best pitcher in the league.”