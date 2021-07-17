PITTSBURGH — Jacob deGrom’s injury issues aren’t over yet.

He is dealing with a tight right forearm, manager Luis Rojas revealed Saturday, so the Mets do not have him scheduled to start any of their next few games.

An MRI revealed no structural damage, Rojas said. But for now the Mets are not letting deGrom throw.

"We’re treating the player for what he feels and what’s getting in the way of him doing his work," Rojas said. "That’s how we’re approaching it right now, day to day, until he feels good and he can throw."

DeGrom’s discomfort began before the All-Star break, according to Rojas, who added that he didn’t learn about it until this weekend.

The progression, via Rojas: deGrom, who has a 1.08 ERA, felt tight during a bullpen session last weekend, but that wasn’t too unusual after a start. When he played catch during the All-Star break, he still felt that but figured a couple of days off would take care of it. Then he cut short his bullpen session Friday evening because he still didn’t feel right.

"It hasn’t gone away," Rojas said. "That’s why right now he’s just getting treatment."

This is at least the ninth physical issue deGrom has experienced in the past year-plus and the fifth this season.

In 2020, he dealt with back tightness, a blister, neck tightness and a right hamstring spasm.

Since the start of May, it has been right lat inflammation, right side tightness, right flexor tendinitis, right shoulder soreness and now right forearm tightness.

Should deGrom have spoken up about this earlier?

"It’s very challenging at times when you think it’s just going to go away [based on] experience in the past when things like this have happened," Rojas said.

Taijuan Walker will start Sunday against the Pirates. The Mets haven’t announced starters beyond that.

Vax fact

Like other segments of society, the Mets have hit stagnation in their vaccination rate.

Among Tier 1 personnel, a group comprised mostly of players, about 75% have gotten shots to protect them against COVID-19, a source said. That is about the same spot the Mets were at in early May.

Despite pleas from team management and the strong recommendation of the entire medical and science communities, some Mets players have remained steadfast in their refusal.

Carlos Carrasco — a cancer survivor who was enthused in February about getting the vaccine — said he is OK with that.

"Everyone has their own opinion," he said Thursday. "Everyone thinks about it differently. I will respect that spot and will respect those guys too. There’s nothing I can do about that."

The MLB-implemented vaccine threshold for loosened pandemic protocols is 85%.

Personnel news

The Mets released lefthander reliever Stephen Tarpley, who was designated for assignment last weekend.

He finished his Mets career with an ERA of infinity (two earned runs and zero outs recorded on April 24).