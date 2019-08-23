It was the start of Players’ Weekend all around baseball Friday. At Citi Field, as usual, it was Jacob deGrom Night.

At least for the first seven innings.

DeGrom allowed one run and struck out 13, including eight batters in a row, and also homered against the Braves. But he left after seven innings and 107 pitches in a tie game. The Mets went into extra innings knotted 1-1 against the NL East leaders.

Power on the mound, power at the plate. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/mbafejrG9Y — New York Mets (@Mets) Aug 235, 2019

It was the second time this season that deGrom has struck out at least 13 batters and homered in the same game. The first time was April 3 against the Marlins. DeGrom is the only player to do that twice in the same season since 1900, according to Elias.

DeGrom struck out eight in a row from the third to the sixth inning. The streak ended when Ozzie Albies dunked a single to center in front of a charging Juan Lagares with one out in a scoreless game in the sixth.

Albies stole second and scored on Freddie Freeman’s single to center to give the Braves a 1-0 lead. DeGrom struck out the final two batters of the inning, giving him three innings in a row of striking out the side and 10 consecutive outs via strikeout.

DeGrom’s brilliance wasn’t limited to the mound. He led off the bottom of the sixth with a first-pitch, opposite-field home run to left-center off Mike Foltynewicz to tie the score at 1.

It was deGrom’s third career home run and second of this season.

DeGrom finished his outing with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out rookie Alex Jackson for the final out. DeGrom allowed four hits (all singles) and walked one.

As for the Players’ Weekend festivities, deGrom was the only Mets player to not have a nickname on the back of his jersey. His lettering simply read “deGrom.”

Many who were watching in the ballpark and on TV probably didn’t know what was on the back of deGrom’s jersey, or that of any other Mets player. In a curious move, MLB and the Players Association decided to have one team in each series wear all white uniforms while the other team wore all black uniforms.

So the Mets were clad in white from head to toe, which made the white lettering and numbering on their uniforms hard to see. The whole point of the nickname thing is supposed to be to show a fun side of the players, but this year, some major squinting was required to figure out who was who.

Pete Alonso, for example, was “Polar Bear.” Michael Conforto was “Forto.”

Another odd wrinkle was that all of the Mets wore white caps except for the pitchers. MLB realized (perhaps too late) that a white baseball being thrown by a man wearing a white hat could make it hard for the batters to pick up the ball. So the pitchers wore black caps.

The Mets came into the game on a five-game winning streak. They had won 13 of their previous 14 home games, were 1 1⁄2 games back in the National League wild-card race and trailed the NL East-leading Braves by nine games.

Nido exits after getting hit with bat. Tomas Nido left the game an inning after being hit in the back of the head by Josh Donaldson’s backswing in the sixth. After getting hit, Nido stayed in for the completion of the top of the sixth but was replaced by Wilson Ramos in the top of the seventh. There was no immediate report from the Mets on Nido’s condition.