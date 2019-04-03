TODAY'S PAPER
Mets ace Jacob deGrom launches no-doubt home run in start vs. Marlins

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on April 3, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mark Brown

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
After not getting much run support in 2018, Mets ace Jacob deGrom seems to be taking things into his own hands this year.

The 2018 NL Cy Young Award winner launched a no-doubt home run on the first pitch he saw against the Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.

Leading off the top of the third inning, deGrom belted a fastball over the middle of the plate from Trevor Richards into the bullpen in right field for the solo homer.

The long ball gave the Mets a 2-0 lead, which was extended to 3-0 later in the inning by a Pete Alonso RBI double.

This isn’t the first time deGrom has shown off his power. In June 2017, he launched his first career home run in a 5-1 win over the Nationals, complementing six innings of three-hit ball with a homer off Joe Ross. That shot also came on the first pitch of an at-bat while leading off an inning.

