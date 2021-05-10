It was the sigh of relief heard through all of Flushing.

A day after exiting the game with lower back tightness, an MRI on Jacob deGrom found no structural damage. The Mets, though, will be taking no chances with their ace, who’s well on pace to potentially have another Cy Young season, and will place deGrom on the injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Monday.

A corresponding move will be announced Tuesday. Because deGrom is going on the IL, the team will be able to choose between every player on the 40-man roster, including ones they’ve optioned fewer than 10 days ago. The Mets are terming the injury "right side tightness."

Thanks to the off day Monday and this coming Thursday, there is a chance that deGrom may only have to miss one start — that is, if his recovery continues to progress. DeGrom has mostly avoided prolonged IL stints in the past, though he has had recurring issues with his back, neck and elbow. This is only his fourth time heading to the IL in his eight-year career (the other three times were for elbow issues). He did undergo Tommy John surgery when he was in the minors.

Prior to Sunday’s game, deGrom had missed a start with right lat inflammation. At that point, too, the Mets ordered an MRI, but found nothing further amiss. A return after this setback would put him on track for the series against the Marlins, starting on May 21.

Manager Luis Rojas said Sunday he did not believe that the lat injury and back injury were connected, or that deGrom was trying to compensate for a side that hadn’t fully healed by putting more pressure on his back.

"I talked to him every day just to make sure he was going through the steps" in his original recovery, Rojas said. "The first steps were the two days off before he played catch, then he did that and then played catch, felt good, threw the side, and then he played catch again [Saturday] and every day he had been feeling good. [He felt] nothing — no feedback on any tightness or anything. Everyone was confident — especially him."

DeGrom was perfect through four innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks but could be seen on the mound at various junctures grimacing. An uncharacteristic fifth inning indicated something was wrong, with deGrom walking three batters — this, for a pitcher who had previously only walked four in his previous five starts. He threw two warm-up pitches before the sixth inning, then shook his head grimly and summoned trainer Brian Chicklo.

Rojas also said there’s a chance the way Sunday’s game played out took a toll on a healing player. DeGrom not only had a difficult fifth inning, he also bunted for a base hit and ran the bases.

"We don’t know exactly what happened," Rojas said. "We know he had that long inning, the stressful inning, he ran the bases. I mean, he was moving. He did a lot of things on both ends, pitching and the offense as well and that’s what he told us. I think it was right that he told us and didn’t pitch through it."

DeGrom has been nearly untouchable this season, with his average fastball velocity at 99 mph, and routinely hitting 100 mph — the hardest he’s thrown in his career. His 0.68 ERA, which actually went up Sunday after allowing a single run, is tops in baseball and he has 65 strikeouts in 40 innings to go along with it. He leads the league in a slew of other categories: fewest hits allowed per nine innings (3.825), fewest hits and walks per innings pitched (0.600), strikeouts per nine innings (14.625), and FIP (1.12).

He’s also been durable, as well as productive: He threw over 200 innings in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and started no fewer than 31 games in each of those seasons.