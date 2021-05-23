MIAMI — Jacob deGrom is scheduled to return Tuesday against the Rockies, an outing that would be just his second start of the month due to separate bouts of tightness in his upper and lower back.

Manager Luis Rojas revealed that intention Sunday morning after deGrom threw his bullpen session as planned.

"Normal day," deGrom said as he came off the field.

Said Rojas: "Everything looked good. We're still going to monitor the rest of the day and [Monday], but he's on track."

DeGrom leads the majors in ERA (0.68) and WHIP (0.60).

Syndergaard’s next step

Noah Syndergaard will remain with Low-A St. Lucie for his next rehab start — Tuesday — but the Mets plan to move him to Triple-A Syracuse soon, Rojas said.

He still is at least four or five starts away from being activated as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

A Davis delay

J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) did not play for Syracuse on Sunday due to a stiff neck. He is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, after Syracuse’s off day.

Rojas said Davis — who still is feeling discomfort in his left hand, particularly when he finishes swings — needs to play "a couple more" rehab games before being activated.

Pillar’s progress

Kevin Pillar will start doing light physical activity by Monday evening. He had surgery to repair his badly broken nose Friday.

The team expects Pillar to begin baseball activities in earnest next week.

Betances sighting

Dellin Betances joined the Mets on Sunday, throwing his first bullpen session since being sidelined April 8 with a right shoulder impingement.

"He was very animated," Rojas said. "He’s done a lot of work from a treatment standpoint and also from a strength standpoint."

Betances is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list on June 7.

Extra bases

Taijuan Walker (left side tightness) was not sure he would return from the injured list as soon as he is allowed, which is Friday. "I would like it to be, but we can’t really put a timeline on anything, especially with a side injury, something that nags and lingers," he said . . . Jose Peraza was out of the lineup for a second day in a row due to a tight right calf . . . What happened to the second opinions and clarity on the severity of hamstring strains for Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil? Rojas: "They didn’t give me any grades."