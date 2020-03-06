TODAY'S PAPER
Jacob deGrom's curveball still a work in progress

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By David Lennon
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Jacob deGrom estimated he threw 60-something curveballs last season, roughly two per start, so it’s not exactly a go-to pitch for the two-time Cy Young winner.

But Friday, on Field 7 behind Clover Park, deGrom decided to unholster the curve again during a simulated game — technically his third start of spring training — with the count 1-and-1 to J.D. Davis. It’s a pitch deGrom has been trying to refine down here, and Davis showed him it’s still very much an unfinished product by smashing the hanger over the leftfield wall.

“It’s something that I’ve been working on just to have another weapon,” deGrom said. “But once he hit it, I said to [catcher Rene Rivera], that’s why I don’t throw it.”

The other pitches, however, looked fine and deGrom was pleased with most of the outing. He threw 51 pitches over three innings, 32 for strikes, and allowed two hits, both to Davis, who also had a single. DeGrom struck out three, including Dom Smith swinging on a nasty changeup that had both of them laughing. He also had a few battles with Yoenis Cespedes, who grounded out twice and flew out to rightfield on a 3-and-2 slider.

“It’s fun facing these guys,” deGrom said. “They’re good hitters. I think it makes me realize even more how good our lineup is going to be.

